2024 Best Colleges for Business in Virginia

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business programs in Virginia. We looked at 13 programs to put our Business rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business in Virginia. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business in Virginia. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Virginia. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business degree in Virginia.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Majors in Virginia

What is the best university for majoring in Business in Virginia?

University of Virginia-Main Campus is the best university for majoring in Business based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Virginia-Main Campus earned an average of $82,440 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business in Virginia?

Norfolk State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,366 to attend Norfolk State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business in Virginia?

Randolph-Macon College is the most expensive university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $37,600 to attend Randolph-Macon College.

#1 Best College for Business
Average Salary $82,440
Average Debt $16,767
Program Size 694
University of Virginia-Main Campus
4 Year
Charlottesville, VA
University of Virginia-Main Campus, located in Charlottesville, VA has 694 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $82,440.
Acceptance Rate 30%
Undergraduates 6,591 students
Tuition $15,192
#2 Best College for Business
Average Salary $57,705
Average Debt $48,446
Program Size 48
Liberty University
4 Year
Lynchburg, VA
Liberty University , located in Lynchburg, VA has 48 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $57,705.
Acceptance Rate 22%
Undergraduates 16,486 students
Tuition $20,109
#3 Best College for Business
Average Salary $50,096
Average Debt $38,673
Program Size 872
Strayer University-Virginia
4 Year
Arlington, VA
Strayer University-Virginia, located in Arlington, VA has 872 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $50,096.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 1,463 students
Tuition $12,975
#4 Best College for Business
Average Salary $48,225
Average Debt $40,017
Program Size 3
DeVry University-Virginia
4 Year
Arlington, VA
DeVry University-Virginia, located in Arlington, VA has 3 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $48,225.
Acceptance Rate 90%
Undergraduates 257 students
Tuition $19,568
#5 Best College for Business
Average Salary $44,869
Average Debt $24,036
Program Size 89
Randolph-Macon College
4 Year
Ashland, VA
Randolph-Macon College, located in Ashland, VA has 89 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $44,869.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 301 students
Tuition $37,600
#6 Best College for Business
Average Salary $44,735
Average Debt $21,795
Program Size 699
Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU)
4 Year
Richmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), located in Richmond, VA has 699 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $44,735.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 7,146 students
Tuition $12,772
#7 Best College for Business
Average Salary $44,189
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 21
Sweet Briar College
4 Year
Sweet Briar, VA
Sweet Briar College, located in Sweet Briar, VA has 21 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $44,189.
Acceptance Rate 95%
Undergraduates 90 students
Tuition $34,935
#8 Best College for Business
Average Salary $39,729
Average Debt $22,790
Program Size 58
Southern Virginia University
4 Year
Buena Vista, VA
Southern Virginia University, located in Buena Vista, VA has 58 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $39,729.
Acceptance Rate 38%
Undergraduates 126 students
Tuition $14,900
#9 Best College for Business
Average Salary $39,178
Average Debt $39,329
Program Size 2
Argosy University-Northern Virginia
4 Year
Arlington, VA
Argosy University-Northern Virginia, located in Arlington, VA has 2 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $39,178.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 186 students
Tuition N/A
#10 Best College for Business
Average Salary $36,674
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 17
Randolph College
4 Year
Lynchburg, VA
Randolph College, located in Lynchburg, VA has 17 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $36,674.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 149 students
Tuition $35,410
#11 Best College for Business
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 28
Hollins University
4 Year
Roanoke, VA
Hollins University, located in Roanoke, VA has 28 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 211 students
Tuition $35,635
#12 Best College for Business
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 142
Norfolk State University
4 Year
Norfolk, VA
Norfolk State University, located in Norfolk, VA has 142 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 1,071 students
Tuition $8,366
#13 Best College for Business
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 64
The University of Virginia's College at Wise
4 Year
Wise, VA
The University of Virginia's College at Wise, located in Wise, VA has 64 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 275 students
Tuition $9,220
