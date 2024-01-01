Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Business in Wisconsin

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business programs in Wisconsin. We looked at 6 programs to put our Business rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business in Wisconsin. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business in Wisconsin. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Wisconsin. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business degree in Wisconsin.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Majors in Wisconsin

What is the best university for majoring in Business in Wisconsin?

Ripon College is the best university for majoring in Business based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Ripon College earned an average of $47,260 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business in Wisconsin?

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater is the cheapest university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,637 to attend University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business in Wisconsin?

Marquette University is the most expensive university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $37,170 to attend Marquette University .

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Business
Average Salary $47,260
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 49
Ripon College
4 Year
Ripon, WI
Ripon College, located in Ripon, WI has 49 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $47,260.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 181 students
Tuition $36,514
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Business
Average Salary $46,407
Average Debt $21,005
Program Size 164
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
4 Year
Whitewater, WI
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, located in Whitewater, WI has 164 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $46,407.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 2,601 students
Tuition $7,637
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Business
Average Salary $46,087
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 95
Saint Norbert College
4 Year
De Pere, WI
Video Rating
N/A
Saint Norbert College, located in De Pere, WI has 95 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $46,087.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 466 students
Tuition $34,237
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Business
Average Salary $44,933
Average Debt $23,065
Program Size 49
Cardinal Stritch University
4 Year
Milwaukee, WI
Cardinal Stritch University, located in Milwaukee, WI has 49 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $44,933.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 819 students
Tuition $27,540
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Business
Average Salary $40,791
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 86
Edgewood College
4 Year
Madison, WI
Edgewood College, located in Madison, WI has 86 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $40,791.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 602 students
Tuition $26,550
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Business
Average Salary $37,424
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 14
Concordia University-Wisconsin
4 Year
Mequon, WI
Concordia University-Wisconsin, located in Mequon, WI has 14 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $37,424.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 1,553 students
Tuition $27,100
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Business Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved