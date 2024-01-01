Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Cellular Biology in California

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Cellular Biology programs in California. We looked at 12 programs to put our Cellular Biology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Cellular Biology in California. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Cellular Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Cellular Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Cellular Biology in California. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Cellular Biology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in California. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Cellular Biology degree in California.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Cellular Biology Majors in California

What is the best university for majoring in Cellular Biology in California?

University of California-Davis (UCD) is the best university for majoring in Cellular Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of California-Davis (UCD) earned an average of $36,848 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Cellular Biology in California?

UCLA is the cheapest university for majoring in Cellular Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $12,763 to attend UCLA.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Cellular Biology in California?

UC Santa Barbara is the most expensive university for majoring in Cellular Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $13,968 to attend UC Santa Barbara .

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Cellular Biology
Average Salary $36,848
Average Debt $12,500
Program Size 63
University of California-Davis (UCD)
4 Year
Davis, CA
Video Rating
University of California-Davis (UCD), located in Davis, CA has 63 students majoring in Cellular Biology. On average, graduates earn $36,848.
Acceptance Rate 38%
Undergraduates 9,630 students
Tuition $13,951
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Cellular Biology
Average Salary $35,445
Average Debt $17,500
Program Size 466
University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC)
4 Year
Santa Cruz, CA
Video Rating
University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC), located in Santa Cruz, CA has 466 students majoring in Cellular Biology. On average, graduates earn $35,445.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 4,437 students
Tuition $13,461
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Cellular Biology
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $22,400
Program Size 60
University of California-Riverside (UCR)
4 Year
Riverside, CA
Video Rating
University of California-Riverside (UCR), located in Riverside, CA has 60 students majoring in Cellular Biology. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 5,454 students
Tuition $13,527
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Cellular Biology
Average Salary $33,637
Average Debt $15,180
Program Size 1,148
University of California-Berkeley
4 Year
Berkeley, CA
Video Rating
University of California-Berkeley, located in Berkeley, CA has 1,148 students majoring in Cellular Biology. On average, graduates earn $33,637.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 11,486 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Cellular Biology
Average Salary $33,637
Average Debt $15,180
Program Size 1,148
UC Berkeley
4 Year
Berkeley, CA
Video Rating
UC Berkeley , located in Berkeley, CA has 1,148 students majoring in Cellular Biology. On average, graduates earn $33,637.
Acceptance Rate 17%
Undergraduates 11,486 students
Tuition $13,431
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Cellular Biology
Average Salary $28,753
Average Debt $17,352
Program Size 307
UCLA
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
Video Rating
UCLA, located in Los Angeles, CA has 307 students majoring in Cellular Biology. On average, graduates earn $28,753.
Acceptance Rate 17%
Undergraduates 13,156 students
Tuition $12,763
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Cellular Biology
Average Salary $28,753
Average Debt $17,352
Program Size 307
University of California-Los Angeles
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
Video Rating
N/A
University of California-Los Angeles, located in Los Angeles, CA has 307 students majoring in Cellular Biology. On average, graduates earn $28,753.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 13,156 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Cellular Biology
Average Salary $25,194
Average Debt $20,098
Program Size 85
University of California-Santa Barbara
4 Year
Santa Barbara, CA
Video Rating
N/A
University of California-Santa Barbara, located in Santa Barbara, CA has 85 students majoring in Cellular Biology. On average, graduates earn $25,194.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 6,169 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Cellular Biology
Average Salary $25,194
Average Debt $20,098
Program Size 85
UC Santa Barbara
4 Year
Santa Barbara, CA
Video Rating
UC Santa Barbara , located in Santa Barbara, CA has 85 students majoring in Cellular Biology. On average, graduates earn $25,194.
Acceptance Rate 33%
Undergraduates 6,169 students
Tuition $13,968
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Cellular Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 829
University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego)
4 Year
La Jolla, CA
Video Rating
University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego), located in La Jolla, CA has 829 students majoring in Cellular Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 34%
Undergraduates 9,523 students
Tuition $13,530
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Cellular Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 10
University of California-Irvine
4 Year
Irvine, CA
Video Rating
University of California-Irvine, located in Irvine, CA has 10 students majoring in Cellular Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 8,695 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Cellular Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 10
UC Irvine
4 Year
Irvine, CA
Video Rating
UC Irvine , located in Irvine, CA has 10 students majoring in Cellular Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 8,695 students
Tuition $13,252
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Cellular Biology Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved