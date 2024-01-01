We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Cellular Biology programs in Maine. We looked at 1 programs to put our Cellular Biology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Cellular Biology in Maine. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Cellular Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Cellular Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Cellular Biology in Maine. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Cellular Biology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Maine. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Cellular Biology degree in Maine.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Cellular Biology Majors in Maine

What is the best university for majoring in Cellular Biology in Maine?

Colby College is the best university for majoring in Cellular Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Colby College earned an average of N/A 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Cellular Biology in Maine?

Colby College is the cheapest university for majoring in Cellular Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $49,120 to attend Colby College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Cellular Biology in Maine?

Colby College is the most expensive university for majoring in Cellular Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $49,120 to attend Colby College.