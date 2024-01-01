We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Cellular Biology programs in Ohio. We looked at 3 programs to put our Cellular Biology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Cellular Biology in Ohio. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Cellular Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Cellular Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Cellular Biology in Ohio. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Cellular Biology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Ohio. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Cellular Biology degree in Ohio.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Cellular Biology Majors in Ohio

What is the best university for majoring in Cellular Biology in Ohio?

Cedarville University is the best university for majoring in Cellular Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Cedarville University earned an average of N/A 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Cellular Biology in Ohio?

Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) is the cheapest university for majoring in Cellular Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $11,548 to attend Ohio University-Main Campus (OU).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Cellular Biology in Ohio?

John Carroll University is the most expensive university for majoring in Cellular Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $37,180 to attend John Carroll University.