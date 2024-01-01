Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Cellular Biology in Washington

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Cellular Biology programs in Washington. We looked at 6 programs to put our Cellular Biology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Cellular Biology in Washington. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Cellular Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Cellular Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Cellular Biology in Washington. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Cellular Biology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Washington. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Cellular Biology degree in Washington.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Cellular Biology Majors in Washington

What is the best university for majoring in Cellular Biology in Washington?

University of Puget Sound is the best university for majoring in Cellular Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Puget Sound earned an average of $37,568 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Cellular Biology in Washington?

Western Washington University is the cheapest university for majoring in Cellular Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,611 to attend Western Washington University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Cellular Biology in Washington?

University of Puget Sound is the most expensive university for majoring in Cellular Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $44,976 to attend University of Puget Sound.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Cellular Biology
Average Salary $37,568
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 45
University of Puget Sound
4 Year
Tacoma, WA
University of Puget Sound, located in Tacoma, WA has 45 students majoring in Cellular Biology. On average, graduates earn $37,568.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 665 students
Tuition $44,976
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Cellular Biology
Average Salary $34,963
Average Debt $16,649
Program Size 349
University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
4 Year
Seattle, WA
Video Rating
University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW), located in Seattle, WA has 349 students majoring in Cellular Biology. On average, graduates earn $34,963.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 12,671 students
Tuition $11,839
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Cellular Biology
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $20,271
Program Size 91
Western Washington University
4 Year
Bellingham, WA
Western Washington University, located in Bellingham, WA has 91 students majoring in Cellular Biology. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 3,673 students
Tuition $8,611
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Cellular Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 31
Seattle University
4 Year
Seattle, WA
Video Rating
Seattle University, located in Seattle, WA has 31 students majoring in Cellular Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 2,252 students
Tuition $39,690
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Cellular Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 30
Central Washington University
4 Year
Ellensburg, WA
Central Washington University, located in Ellensburg, WA has 30 students majoring in Cellular Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 2,803 students
Tuition $8,688
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Cellular Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
Seattle Pacific University
4 Year
Seattle, WA
Seattle Pacific University, located in Seattle, WA has 15 students majoring in Cellular Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 1,123 students
Tuition $37,086
0
4.0
My GPA
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved