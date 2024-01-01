Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Chemical Engineering in Alabama

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemical Engineering programs in Alabama. We looked at 5 programs to put our Chemical Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemical Engineering in Alabama. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemical Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemical Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemical Engineering in Alabama. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemical Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Alabama. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemical Engineering degree in Alabama.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemical Engineering Majors in Alabama

What is the best university for majoring in Chemical Engineering in Alabama?

Auburn University (AU) is the best university for majoring in Chemical Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Auburn University (AU) earned an average of $74,747 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemical Engineering in Alabama?

University of South Alabama is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,332 to attend University of South Alabama.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemical Engineering in Alabama?

Tuskegee University is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $20,015 to attend Tuskegee University.

#1 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $74,747
Average Debt $24,872
Program Size 183
Auburn University (AU)
4 Year
Auburn, AL
Auburn University (AU), located in Auburn, AL has 183 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $74,747.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 6,093 students
Tuition $10,424
#2 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $67,995
Average Debt $24,250
Program Size 300
The University of Alabama (UA)
4 Year
Tuscaloosa, AL
The University of Alabama (UA), located in Tuscaloosa, AL has 300 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $67,995.
Acceptance Rate 54%
Undergraduates 8,428 students
Tuition $10,170
#3 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $66,821
Average Debt $30,879
Program Size 40
Tuskegee University
4 Year
Tuskegee, AL
Tuskegee University, located in Tuskegee, AL has 40 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $66,821.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 639 students
Tuition $20,015
#4 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $61,516
Average Debt $26,038
Program Size 72
University of South Alabama
4 Year
Mobile, AL
University of South Alabama, located in Mobile, AL has 72 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $61,516.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 3,560 students
Tuition $7,332
#5 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $48,432
Average Debt $21,884
Program Size 48
University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH)
4 Year
Huntsville, AL
University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), located in Huntsville, AL has 48 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $48,432.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 1,632 students
Tuition $9,128
