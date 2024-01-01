Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Chemical Engineering in California

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemical Engineering programs in California. We looked at 18 programs to put our Chemical Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemical Engineering in California. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemical Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemical Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemical Engineering in California. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemical Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in California. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemical Engineering degree in California.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemical Engineering Majors in California

What is the best university for majoring in Chemical Engineering in California?

Stanford University is the best university for majoring in Chemical Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Stanford University earned an average of $91,744 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemical Engineering in California?

California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,452 to attend California State University-Long Beach (CSULB).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemical Engineering in California?

University of Southern California (USC) is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,277 to attend University of Southern California (USC).

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $91,744
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 52
Stanford University
4 Year
Stanford, CA
Video Rating
N/A
Stanford University, located in Stanford, CA has 52 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $91,744.
Acceptance Rate 5%
Undergraduates 4,779 students
Tuition $46,320
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $80,718
Average Debt $13,554
Program Size 210
University of California-Berkeley
4 Year
Berkeley, CA
Video Rating
University of California-Berkeley, located in Berkeley, CA has 210 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $80,718.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 11,486 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $80,718
Average Debt $13,554
Program Size 210
UC Berkeley
4 Year
Berkeley, CA
Video Rating
UC Berkeley , located in Berkeley, CA has 210 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $80,718.
Acceptance Rate 17%
Undergraduates 11,486 students
Tuition $13,431
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $75,204
Average Debt $17,090
Program Size 117
University of Southern California (USC)
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
Video Rating
University of Southern California (USC), located in Los Angeles, CA has 117 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $75,204.
Acceptance Rate 18%
Undergraduates 14,672 students
Tuition $50,277
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $68,305
Average Debt $22,760
Program Size 173
California State Polytechnic University-Pomona
4 Year
Pomona, CA
California State Polytechnic University-Pomona, located in Pomona, CA has 173 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $68,305.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 5,596 students
Tuition $7,016
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $64,990
Average Debt $18,252
Program Size 106
San Jose State University
4 Year
San Jose, CA
Video Rating
N/A
San Jose State University, located in San Jose, CA has 106 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $64,990.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 9,128 students
Tuition $7,378
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $63,005
Average Debt $15,000
Program Size 173
UCLA
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
Video Rating
UCLA, located in Los Angeles, CA has 173 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $63,005.
Acceptance Rate 17%
Undergraduates 13,156 students
Tuition $12,763
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $63,005
Average Debt $15,000
Program Size 173
University of California-Los Angeles
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
Video Rating
N/A
University of California-Los Angeles, located in Los Angeles, CA has 173 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $63,005.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 13,156 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $62,409
Average Debt $18,499
Program Size 278
University of California-Davis (UCD)
4 Year
Davis, CA
Video Rating
University of California-Davis (UCD), located in Davis, CA has 278 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $62,409.
Acceptance Rate 38%
Undergraduates 9,630 students
Tuition $13,951
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $61,516
Average Debt $16,033
Program Size 103
University of California-Santa Barbara
4 Year
Santa Barbara, CA
Video Rating
N/A
University of California-Santa Barbara, located in Santa Barbara, CA has 103 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $61,516.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 6,169 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $61,516
Average Debt $16,033
Program Size 103
UC Santa Barbara
4 Year
Santa Barbara, CA
Video Rating
UC Santa Barbara , located in Santa Barbara, CA has 103 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $61,516.
Acceptance Rate 33%
Undergraduates 6,169 students
Tuition $13,968
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $59,124
Average Debt $17,040
Program Size 204
California State University-Long Beach (CSULB)
4 Year
Long Beach, CA
Video Rating
California State University-Long Beach (CSULB), located in Long Beach, CA has 204 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $59,124.
Acceptance Rate 34%
Undergraduates 10,260 students
Tuition $6,452
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $56,157
Average Debt $19,500
Program Size 181
University of California-Riverside (UCR)
4 Year
Riverside, CA
Video Rating
University of California-Riverside (UCR), located in Riverside, CA has 181 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $56,157.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 5,454 students
Tuition $13,527
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $55,286
Average Debt $17,935
Program Size 133
UC Irvine
4 Year
Irvine, CA
Video Rating
UC Irvine , located in Irvine, CA has 133 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $55,286.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 8,695 students
Tuition $13,252
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $55,286
Average Debt $17,935
Program Size 133
University of California-Irvine
4 Year
Irvine, CA
Video Rating
University of California-Irvine, located in Irvine, CA has 133 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $55,286.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 8,695 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
