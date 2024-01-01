We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemical Engineering programs in Indiana. We looked at 4 programs to put our Chemical Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemical Engineering in Indiana. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemical Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemical Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemical Engineering in Indiana. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemical Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Indiana. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemical Engineering degree in Indiana.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemical Engineering Majors in Indiana

What is the best university for majoring in Chemical Engineering in Indiana?

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is the best university for majoring in Chemical Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology earned an average of $79,473 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemical Engineering in Indiana?

Purdue University-Main Campus is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $10,002 to attend Purdue University-Main Campus.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemical Engineering in Indiana?

University of Notre Dame is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $47,929 to attend University of Notre Dame.