2024 Best Colleges for Chemical Engineering in Ohio

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemical Engineering programs in Ohio. We looked at 12 programs to put our Chemical Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemical Engineering in Ohio. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemical Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemical Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemical Engineering in Ohio. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemical Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Ohio. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemical Engineering degree in Ohio.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemical Engineering Majors in Ohio

What is the best university for majoring in Chemical Engineering in Ohio?

Youngstown State University is the best university for majoring in Chemical Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Youngstown State University earned an average of $75,204 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemical Engineering in Ohio?

Youngstown State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,317 to attend Youngstown State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemical Engineering in Ohio?

Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $44,560 to attend Case Western Reserve University (CWRU).

#1 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $75,204
Average Debt $25,525
Program Size 59
Youngstown State University
4 Year
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown State University, located in Youngstown, OH has 59 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $75,204.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 2,168 students
Tuition $8,317
#2 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $74,733
Average Debt $24,000
Program Size 170
University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC)
4 Year
Cincinnati, OH
University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC), located in Cincinnati, OH has 170 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $74,733.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 9,114 students
Tuition $11,000
#3 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $72,742
Average Debt $19,051
Program Size 124
University of Toledo
4 Year
Toledo, OH
University of Toledo, located in Toledo, OH has 124 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $72,742.
Acceptance Rate 93%
Undergraduates 4,277 students
Tuition $9,547
#4 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $72,274
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 150
University of Dayton
4 Year
Dayton, OH
University of Dayton, located in Dayton, OH has 150 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $72,274.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 2,754 students
Tuition $39,090
#5 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $71,015
Average Debt $20,620
Program Size 130
University of Akron Main Campus
4 Year
Akron, OH
University of Akron Main Campus, located in Akron, OH has 130 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $71,015.
Acceptance Rate 97%
Undergraduates 4,391 students
Tuition $10,509
#6 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $69,561
Average Debt $20,242
Program Size 437
Ohio State University-Main Campus
4 Year
Columbus, OH
Ohio State University-Main Campus, located in Columbus, OH has 437 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $69,561.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 15,025 students
Tuition N/A
#7 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $69,561
Average Debt $20,242
Program Size 437
Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU)
4 Year
Columbus, OH
Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU), located in Columbus, OH has 437 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $69,561.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 15,025 students
Tuition $10,037
#8 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $69,338
Average Debt $19,976
Program Size 110
Miami University-Oxford
4 Year
Oxford, OH
Miami University-Oxford , located in Oxford, OH has 110 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $69,338.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 4,623 students
Tuition $14,287
#9 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $66,325
Average Debt $25,750
Program Size 126
Case Western Reserve University (CWRU)
4 Year
Cleveland, OH
Case Western Reserve University (CWRU), located in Cleveland, OH has 126 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $66,325.
Acceptance Rate 36%
Undergraduates 3,286 students
Tuition $44,560
#10 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $60,061
Average Debt $27,691
Program Size 92
Cleveland State University
4 Year
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland State University, located in Cleveland, OH has 92 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $60,061.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 4,044 students
Tuition $9,696
#11 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $59,124
Average Debt $24,034
Program Size 70
Ohio University-Main Campus (OU)
4 Year
Athens, OH
Ohio University-Main Campus (OU), located in Athens, OH has 70 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $59,124.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 8,654 students
Tuition $11,548
#12 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 2
Xavier University
4 Year
Cincinnati, OH
Xavier University, located in Cincinnati, OH has 2 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 1,654 students
Tuition $35,080
