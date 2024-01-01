Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Chemical Engineering in Pennsylvania

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemical Engineering programs in Pennsylvania. We looked at 12 programs to put our Chemical Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemical Engineering in Pennsylvania. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemical Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemical Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemical Engineering in Pennsylvania. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemical Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Pennsylvania. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemical Engineering degree in Pennsylvania.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemical Engineering Majors in Pennsylvania

What is the best university for majoring in Chemical Engineering in Pennsylvania?

University of Pennsylvania is the best university for majoring in Chemical Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Pennsylvania earned an average of $78,343 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemical Engineering in Pennsylvania?

University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $13,374 to attend University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemical Engineering in Pennsylvania?

Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,665 to attend Carnegie Mellon University (CMU).

#1 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $78,343
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 68
University of Pennsylvania
4 Year
Philadelphia, PA
University of Pennsylvania, located in Philadelphia, PA has 68 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $78,343.
Acceptance Rate 10%
Undergraduates 7,701 students
Tuition $49,536
#2 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $77,401
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 143
Carnegie Mellon University (CMU)
4 Year
Pittsburgh, PA
Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), located in Pittsburgh, PA has 143 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $77,401.
Acceptance Rate 24%
Undergraduates 4,543 students
Tuition $50,665
#3 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $76,460
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 60
Bucknell University
4 Year
Lewisburg, PA
Bucknell University , located in Lewisburg, PA has 60 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $76,460.
Acceptance Rate 25%
Undergraduates 888 students
Tuition $50,152
#4 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $74,200
Average Debt $22,596
Program Size 119
Lehigh University
4 Year
Bethlehem, PA
Lehigh University, located in Bethlehem, PA has 119 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $74,200.
Acceptance Rate 30%
Undergraduates 1,915 students
Tuition $46,230
#5 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $73,145
Average Debt $26,495
Program Size 419
Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus
4 Year
University Park, PA
Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus, located in University Park, PA has 419 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $73,145.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 12,622 students
Tuition N/A
#6 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $73,145
Average Debt $26,495
Program Size 419
Penn State University (PSU)
4 Year
University Park, PA
Penn State University (PSU), located in University Park, PA has 419 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $73,145.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 12,622 students
Tuition $17,514
#7 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $72,022
Average Debt $26,078
Program Size 179
Drexel University
4 Year
Philadelphia, PA
Drexel University , located in Philadelphia, PA has 179 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $72,022.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 6,851 students
Tuition $48,791
#8 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $70,221
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 298
University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus
4 Year
Pittsburgh, PA
University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus, located in Pittsburgh, PA has 298 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $70,221.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 7,712 students
Tuition N/A
#9 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $70,221
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 298
University of Pittsburgh
4 Year
Pittsburgh, PA
University of Pittsburgh, located in Pittsburgh, PA has 298 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $70,221.
Acceptance Rate 54%
Undergraduates 7,712 students
Tuition $18,192
#10 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $68,499
Average Debt $26,727
Program Size 141
Villanova University
4 Year
Villanova, PA
Villanova University, located in Villanova, PA has 141 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $68,499.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 3,196 students
Tuition $47,616
#11 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $68,379
Average Debt $21,500
Program Size 75
Lafayette College
4 Year
Easton, PA
Lafayette College, located in Easton, PA has 75 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $68,379.
Acceptance Rate 30%
Undergraduates 590 students
Tuition $47,760
#12 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $67,660
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 34
Widener University
4 Year
Chester, PA
Widener University, located in Chester, PA has 34 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $67,660.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 1,509 students
Tuition $41,224
