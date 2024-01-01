We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemical Engineering programs in Pennsylvania. We looked at 12 programs to put our Chemical Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemical Engineering in Pennsylvania. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemical Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemical Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemical Engineering in Pennsylvania. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemical Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Pennsylvania. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemical Engineering degree in Pennsylvania.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemical Engineering Majors in Pennsylvania

What is the best university for majoring in Chemical Engineering in Pennsylvania?

University of Pennsylvania is the best university for majoring in Chemical Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Pennsylvania earned an average of $78,343 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemical Engineering in Pennsylvania?

University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $13,374 to attend University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemical Engineering in Pennsylvania?

Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,665 to attend Carnegie Mellon University (CMU).