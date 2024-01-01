Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Chemistry in Arizona

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemistry programs in Arizona. We looked at 4 programs to put our Chemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemistry in Arizona. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemistry in Arizona. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Arizona. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemistry degree in Arizona.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemistry Majors in Arizona

What is the best university for majoring in Chemistry in Arizona?

University of Arizona is the best university for majoring in Chemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Arizona earned an average of $44,384 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry in Arizona?

Arizona State University-West (ASU) is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,684 to attend Arizona State University-West (ASU).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry in Arizona?

Grand Canyon University (GCU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $17,050 to attend Grand Canyon University (GCU).

#1 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $44,384
Average Debt $21,505
Program Size 64
University of Arizona
4 Year
Tucson, AZ
Video Rating
University of Arizona , located in Tucson, AZ has 64 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $44,384.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 9,503 students
Tuition $11,403
#2 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $39,009
Average Debt $20,007
Program Size 53
Arizona State University-West (ASU)
4 Year
Glendale, AZ
Video Rating
N/A
Arizona State University-West (ASU), located in Glendale, AZ has 53 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $39,009.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 1,004 students
Tuition $9,684
#3 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $39,009
Average Debt $20,007
Program Size 51
Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU)
4 Year
Tempe, AZ
Video Rating
Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU), located in Tempe, AZ has 51 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $39,009.
Acceptance Rate 83%
Undergraduates 12,153 students
Tuition $10,158
#4 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $35,157
Average Debt $26,192
Program Size 126
Northern Arizona University (NAU)
4 Year
Flagstaff, AZ
Video Rating
Northern Arizona University (NAU), located in Flagstaff, AZ has 126 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $35,157.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 7,188 students
Tuition $10,358
