Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Chemistry in Arkansas

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemistry programs in Arkansas. We looked at 16 programs to put our Chemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemistry in Arkansas. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemistry in Arkansas. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Arkansas. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemistry degree in Arkansas.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemistry Majors in Arkansas

What is the best university for majoring in Chemistry in Arkansas?

University of Central Arkansas is the best university for majoring in Chemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Central Arkansas earned an average of $38,289 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry in Arkansas?

University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS) is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,062 to attend University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry in Arkansas?

Hendrix College is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $40,870 to attend Hendrix College.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 54
University of Central Arkansas
4 Year
Conway, AR
University of Central Arkansas, located in Conway, AR has 54 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 2,322 students
Tuition $7,889
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $13,843
Program Size 35
University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS)
4 Year
Fort Smith, AR
Video Rating
University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS), located in Fort Smith, AR has 35 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 797 students
Tuition $5,062
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $19,138
Program Size 123
University of Arkansas
4 Year
Fayetteville, AR
University of Arkansas, located in Fayetteville, AR has 123 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 5,963 students
Tuition $8,522
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $19,227
Average Debt $19,691
Program Size 49
Arkansas State University-Main Campus
4 Year
Jonesboro, AR
Arkansas State University-Main Campus, located in Jonesboro, AR has 49 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $19,227.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 3,407 students
Tuition $8,050
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 27
University of Arkansas at Monticello
4 Year
Monticello, AR
University of Arkansas at Monticello, located in Monticello, AR has 27 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 436 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 27
Southern Arkansas University Main Campus
4 Year
Magnolia, AR
Southern Arkansas University Main Campus, located in Magnolia, AR has 27 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 1,383 students
Tuition $7,961
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 25
University of Arkansas at Little Rock
4 Year
Little Rock, AR
University of Arkansas at Little Rock, located in Little Rock, AR has 25 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 90%
Undergraduates 1,967 students
Tuition $7,624
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 19
University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
4 Year
Pine Bluff, AR
University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, located in Pine Bluff, AR has 19 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 46%
Undergraduates 441 students
Tuition $6,538
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 17
Hendrix College
4 Year
Conway, AR
Hendrix College, located in Conway, AR has 17 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 332 students
Tuition $40,870
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
Arkansas Tech University
4 Year
Russellville, AR
Arkansas Tech University, located in Russellville, AR has 15 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 89%
Undergraduates 1,558 students
Tuition $6,192
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 14
Lyon College
4 Year
Batesville, AR
Lyon College, located in Batesville, AR has 14 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 113 students
Tuition $25,280
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 10
Henderson State University
4 Year
Arkadelphia, AR
Henderson State University, located in Arkadelphia, AR has 10 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 661 students
Tuition $8,100
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
University of the Ozarks
4 Year
Clarksville, AR
University of the Ozarks, located in Clarksville, AR has 6 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 97%
Undergraduates 97 students
Tuition $24,440
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
John Brown University
4 Year
Siloam Springs, AR
John Brown University, located in Siloam Springs, AR has 6 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 614 students
Tuition $24,468
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 4
Philander Smith College
4 Year
Little Rock, AR
Philander Smith College, located in Little Rock, AR has 4 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 103 students
Tuition $12,564
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Chemistry Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved