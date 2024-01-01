We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemistry programs in Idaho. We looked at 7 programs to put our Chemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemistry in Idaho. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemistry in Idaho. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Idaho. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemistry degree in Idaho.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemistry Majors in Idaho

What is the best university for majoring in Chemistry in Idaho?

Boise State University (BSU) is the best university for majoring in Chemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Boise State University (BSU) earned an average of $48,823 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry in Idaho?

Brigham Young University-Idaho is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $3,830 to attend Brigham Young University-Idaho.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry in Idaho?

Northwest Nazarene University is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $28,150 to attend Northwest Nazarene University.