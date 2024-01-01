Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Chemistry in Mississippi

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemistry programs in Mississippi. We looked at 13 programs to put our Chemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemistry in Mississippi. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemistry in Mississippi. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Mississippi. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemistry degree in Mississippi.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemistry Majors in Mississippi

What is the best university for majoring in Chemistry in Mississippi?

University of Southern Mississippi is the best university for majoring in Chemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Southern Mississippi earned an average of $46,087 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry in Mississippi?

Mississippi University for Women is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,781 to attend Mississippi University for Women.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry in Mississippi?

Millsaps College is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $35,510 to attend Millsaps College.

#1 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $46,087
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 57
University of Southern Mississippi
4 Year
Hattiesburg, MS
University of Southern Mississippi, located in Hattiesburg, MS has 57 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $46,087.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 3,237 students
Tuition $7,334
#2 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $28,236
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 54
Mississippi State University (MSU)
4 Year
Mississippi State, MS
Mississippi State University (MSU), located in Mississippi State, MS has 54 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $28,236.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 4,457 students
Tuition $7,502
#3 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $17,763
Program Size 83
University of Mississippi (UM)
4 Year
University, MS
University of Mississippi (UM), located in University, MS has 83 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 5,660 students
Tuition $7,444
#4 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $31,000
Program Size 46
Jackson State University
4 Year
Jackson, MS
Jackson State University, located in Jackson, MS has 46 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 1,424 students
Tuition $6,886
#5 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
Mississippi College
4 Year
Clinton, MS
Mississippi College, located in Clinton, MS has 22 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 1,387 students
Tuition $16,064
#6 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 18
William Carey University
4 Year
Hattiesburg, MS
William Carey University, located in Hattiesburg, MS has 18 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 1,224 students
Tuition $11,700
#7 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 17
Alcorn State University
4 Year
Alcorn State, MS
Alcorn State University, located in Alcorn State, MS has 17 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 643 students
Tuition $6,386
#8 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Delta State University
4 Year
Cleveland, MS
Delta State University, located in Cleveland, MS has 16 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 87%
Undergraduates 811 students
Tuition $6,112
#9 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Belhaven University
4 Year
Jackson, MS
Belhaven University, located in Jackson, MS has 16 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 939 students
Tuition $21,816
#10 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 9
Tougaloo College
4 Year
Tougaloo, MS
Tougaloo College, located in Tougaloo, MS has 9 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 129 students
Tuition $10,608
#11 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 4
Millsaps College
4 Year
Jackson, MS
Millsaps College, located in Jackson, MS has 4 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 206 students
Tuition $35,510
#12 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 2
Mississippi University for Women
4 Year
Columbus, MS
Mississippi University for Women, located in Columbus, MS has 2 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 96%
Undergraduates 841 students
Tuition $5,781
#13 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 2
Rust College
4 Year
Holly Springs, MS
Rust College, located in Holly Springs, MS has 2 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 41%
Undergraduates 116 students
Tuition $9,500
