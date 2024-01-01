Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Chemistry in Missouri

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemistry programs in Missouri. We looked at 26 programs to put our Chemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemistry in Missouri. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemistry in Missouri. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Missouri. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemistry degree in Missouri.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemistry Majors in Missouri

What is the best university for majoring in Chemistry in Missouri?

Missouri University of Science and Technology is the best university for majoring in Chemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Missouri University of Science and Technology earned an average of $53,358 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry in Missouri?

Central Methodist University-College of Graduate and Extended Studies is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,280 to attend Central Methodist University-College of Graduate and Extended Studies.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry in Missouri?

Washington University in St Louis (WashU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $48,093 to attend Washington University in St Louis (WashU).

#1 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $53,358
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 24
Missouri University of Science and Technology
4 Year
Rolla, MO
Missouri University of Science and Technology, located in Rolla, MO has 24 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $53,358.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 1,925 students
Tuition $9,048




#2 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $46,673
Average Debt $28,000
Program Size 60
Lindenwood University
4 Year
Saint Charles, MO
Video Rating
Lindenwood University, located in Saint Charles, MO has 60 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $46,673.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 3,031 students
Tuition $16,022



#3 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 65
University of Missouri-Columbia (MU)
4 Year
Columbia, MO
Video Rating
University of Missouri-Columbia (MU), located in Columbia, MO has 65 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 8,379 students
Tuition $9,509



#4 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $41,342
Average Debt $28,961
Program Size 33
University of Missouri-St Louis
4 Year
Saint Louis, MO
University of Missouri-St Louis, located in Saint Louis, MO has 33 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $41,342.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 2,991 students
Tuition $9,394



#5 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $39,927
Average Debt $23,159
Program Size 53
Missouri State University-Springfield
4 Year
Springfield, MO
Video Rating
N/A
Missouri State University-Springfield, located in Springfield, MO has 53 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $39,927.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 4,407 students
Tuition $7,060



#6 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $37,748
Average Debt $21,750
Program Size 34
Northwest Missouri State University
4 Year
Maryville, MO
Northwest Missouri State University, located in Maryville, MO has 34 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $37,748.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 1,439 students
Tuition $6,767



#7 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $37,208
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 46
Truman State University
4 Year
Kirksville, MO
Truman State University, located in Kirksville, MO has 46 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $37,208.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 1,342 students
Tuition $7,456



#8 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $21,880
Program Size 196
University of Missouri-Kansas City
4 Year
Kansas City, MO
Video Rating
N/A
University of Missouri-Kansas City, located in Kansas City, MO has 196 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 3,448 students
Tuition $7,837



#9 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $17,512
Program Size 114
Washington University in St Louis (WashU)
4 Year
Saint Louis, MO
Video Rating
Washington University in St Louis (WashU), located in Saint Louis, MO has 114 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 17%
Undergraduates 4,399 students
Tuition $48,093



#10 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 42
Drury University
4 Year
Springfield, MO
Drury University, located in Springfield, MO has 42 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 702 students
Tuition $24,905



#11 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $21,106
Program Size 36
Southeast Missouri State University
4 Year
Cape Girardeau, MO
Southeast Missouri State University, located in Cape Girardeau, MO has 36 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 2,053 students
Tuition $6,990



#12 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 25
Saint Louis University (SLU)
4 Year
Saint Louis, MO
Video Rating
Saint Louis University (SLU), located in Saint Louis, MO has 25 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 3,267 students
Tuition $39,226



#13 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
University of Central Missouri
4 Year
Warrensburg, MO
University of Central Missouri, located in Warrensburg, MO has 13 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 4,506 students
Tuition $7,322



#14 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
Missouri Southern State University
4 Year
Joplin, MO
Missouri Southern State University, located in Joplin, MO has 13 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 94%
Undergraduates 890 students
Tuition $5,523



#15 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
Columbia College
4 Year
Columbia, MO
Columbia College, located in Columbia, MO has 13 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 2,940 students
Tuition $8,240



