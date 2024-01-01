Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Chemistry in Montana

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemistry programs in Montana. We looked at 4 programs to put our Chemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemistry in Montana. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemistry in Montana. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Montana. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemistry degree in Montana.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemistry Majors in Montana

What is the best university for majoring in Chemistry in Montana?

Montana State University is the best university for majoring in Chemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Montana State University earned an average of $38,289 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry in Montana?

Montana State University-Northern is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,329 to attend Montana State University-Northern.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry in Montana?

Carroll College is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $30,754 to attend Carroll College.

#1 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $23,867
Program Size 52
Montana State University
4 Year
Bozeman, MT
Montana State University, located in Bozeman, MT has 52 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 83%
Undergraduates 2,859 students
Tuition $6,849
#2 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 20
Carroll College
4 Year
Helena, MT
Carroll College, located in Helena, MT has 20 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 269 students
Tuition $30,754
#3 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
The University of Montana
4 Year
Missoula, MT
The University of Montana, located in Missoula, MT has 13 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 91%
Undergraduates 2,420 students
Tuition $6,158
#4 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 4
Montana State University-Billings
4 Year
Billings, MT
Montana State University-Billings, located in Billings, MT has 4 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 579 students
Tuition $5,808
