2024 Best Colleges for Chemistry in New Hampshire

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemistry programs in New Hampshire. We looked at 5 programs to put our Chemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemistry in New Hampshire. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemistry in New Hampshire. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in New Hampshire. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemistry degree in New Hampshire.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemistry Majors in New Hampshire

What is the best university for majoring in Chemistry in New Hampshire?

Keene State College is the best university for majoring in Chemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Keene State College earned an average of $46,087 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry in New Hampshire?

Plymouth State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $13,128 to attend Plymouth State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry in New Hampshire?

Dartmouth College is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $49,506 to attend Dartmouth College .

#1 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $46,087
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 19
Keene State College
4 Year
Keene, NH
Keene State College, located in Keene, NH has 19 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $46,087.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 1,082 students
Tuition $13,228
#2 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $44,170
Average Debt $25,965
Program Size 38
University of New Hampshire-Main Campus
4 Year
Durham, NH
University of New Hampshire-Main Campus, located in Durham, NH has 38 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $44,170.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 3,559 students
Tuition $16,986
#3 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $44,170
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 27
Saint Anselm College
4 Year
Manchester, NH
Saint Anselm College, located in Manchester, NH has 27 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $44,170.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 443 students
Tuition $37,904
#4 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 32
Dartmouth College
4 Year
Hanover, NH
Dartmouth College , located in Hanover, NH has 32 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 11%
Undergraduates 1,897 students
Tuition $49,506
#5 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 9
Plymouth State University
4 Year
Plymouth, NH
Plymouth State University, located in Plymouth, NH has 9 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 1,060 students
Tuition $13,128
