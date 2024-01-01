Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Chemistry in New Jersey

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemistry programs in New Jersey. We looked at 25 programs to put our Chemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemistry in New Jersey. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemistry in New Jersey. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in New Jersey. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemistry degree in New Jersey.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemistry Majors in New Jersey

What is the best university for majoring in Chemistry in New Jersey?

Rowan University is the best university for majoring in Chemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Rowan University earned an average of $50,439 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry in New Jersey?

New Jersey City University is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $11,180 to attend New Jersey City University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry in New Jersey?

Stevens Institute of Technology is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $47,190 to attend Stevens Institute of Technology.

#1 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $50,439
Average Debt $25,514
Program Size 64
Rowan University
4 Year
Glassboro, NJ
Rowan University, located in Glassboro, NJ has 64 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $50,439.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 3,624 students
Tuition $12,864
#2 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $48,823
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 24
Montclair State University (MSU)
4 Year
Montclair, NJ
Montclair State University (MSU), located in Montclair, NJ has 24 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $48,823.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 4,893 students
Tuition $11,773
#3 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $47,729
Average Debt $31,000
Program Size 41
William Paterson University of New Jersey
4 Year
Wayne, NJ
William Paterson University of New Jersey, located in Wayne, NJ has 41 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $47,729.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 2,462 students
Tuition $12,365
#4 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 27
Stockton University
4 Year
Galloway, NJ
Stockton University, located in Galloway, NJ has 27 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 2,285 students
Tuition $12,820
#5 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt $31,697
Program Size 17
Bloomfield College
4 Year
Bloomfield, NJ
Bloomfield College, located in Bloomfield, NJ has 17 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 331 students
Tuition $27,800
#6 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $42,123
Average Debt $21,588
Program Size 112
Rutgers University-New Brunswick
4 Year
New Brunswick, NJ
Rutgers University-New Brunswick, located in New Brunswick, NJ has 112 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $42,123.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 12,668 students
Tuition $14,131
#7 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $42,123
Average Debt $21,588
Program Size 29
Rutgers University-Newark
4 Year
Newark, NJ
Rutgers University-Newark, located in Newark, NJ has 29 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $42,123.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 2,946 students
Tuition $13,597
#8 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $42,123
Average Debt $21,588
Program Size 24
Rutgers University-Camden
4 Year
Camden, NJ
Rutgers University-Camden, located in Camden, NJ has 24 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $42,123.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 1,807 students
Tuition $14,000
#9 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $41,937
Average Debt $31,000
Program Size 30
Kean University
4 Year
Union, NJ
Kean University, located in Union, NJ has 30 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $41,937.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 3,231 students
Tuition $11,581
#10 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $41,565
Average Debt $23,500
Program Size 57
The College of New Jersey (TCNJ)
4 Year
Ewing, NJ
The College of New Jersey (TCNJ), located in Ewing, NJ has 57 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $41,565.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 1,990 students
Tuition $15,466
#11 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 55
Monmouth University
4 Year
West Long Branch, NJ
Monmouth University, located in West Long Branch, NJ has 55 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 1,667 students
Tuition $33,729
#12 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 47
Princeton University
4 Year
Princeton, NJ
Princeton University , located in Princeton, NJ has 47 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 7%
Undergraduates 2,268 students
Tuition $43,450
#13 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 19
Seton Hall University
4 Year
South Orange, NJ
Seton Hall University, located in South Orange, NJ has 19 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 2,608 students
Tuition $38,072
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
Drew University (DU)
4 Year
Madison, NJ
Drew University (DU), located in Madison, NJ has 15 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 507 students
Tuition $46,684
#15 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
Ramapo College
4 Year
Mahwah, NJ
Ramapo College , located in Mahwah, NJ has 11 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 1,591 students
Tuition $13,698
