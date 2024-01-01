Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Chemistry in New Mexico

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemistry programs in New Mexico. We looked at 6 programs to put our Chemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemistry in New Mexico. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemistry in New Mexico. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in New Mexico. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemistry degree in New Mexico.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemistry Majors in New Mexico

What is the best university for majoring in Chemistry in New Mexico?

University of New Mexico-Main Campus is the best university for majoring in Chemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of New Mexico-Main Campus earned an average of $29,685 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry in New Mexico?

New Mexico Highlands University is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,800 to attend New Mexico Highlands University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry in New Mexico?

University of New Mexico-Main Campus is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,071 to attend University of New Mexico-Main Campus.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $8,200
Program Size 75
University of New Mexico-Main Campus
4 Year
Albuquerque, NM
Video Rating
N/A
University of New Mexico-Main Campus, located in Albuquerque, NM has 75 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 5,656 students
Tuition $7,071
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 19
New Mexico State University-Main Campus
4 Year
Las Cruces, NM
New Mexico State University-Main Campus, located in Las Cruces, NM has 19 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 3,230 students
Tuition $6,094
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 17
Western New Mexico University
4 Year
Silver City, NM
Western New Mexico University, located in Silver City, NM has 17 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 499 students
Tuition $5,704
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology
4 Year
Socorro, NM
New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology, located in Socorro, NM has 12 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 24%
Undergraduates 389 students
Tuition $6,613
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
New Mexico Highlands University
4 Year
Las Vegas, NM
New Mexico Highlands University, located in Las Vegas, NM has 11 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 977 students
Tuition $4,800
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 4
Eastern New Mexico University-Main Campus
4 Year
Portales, NM
Eastern New Mexico University-Main Campus, located in Portales, NM has 4 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 1,036 students
Tuition $4,858
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Chemistry Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved