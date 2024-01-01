We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemistry programs in Oklahoma. We looked at 17 programs to put our Chemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemistry in Oklahoma. ... Read More



For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemistry in Oklahoma. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Oklahoma. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemistry degree in Oklahoma.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemistry Majors in Oklahoma

What is the best university for majoring in Chemistry in Oklahoma?

University of Central Oklahoma is the best university for majoring in Chemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Central Oklahoma earned an average of $36,848 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry in Oklahoma?

Langston University is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,042 to attend Langston University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry in Oklahoma?

University of Tulsa is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $39,521 to attend University of Tulsa.