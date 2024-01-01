Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Chemistry in Oklahoma

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemistry programs in Oklahoma. We looked at 17 programs to put our Chemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemistry in Oklahoma. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemistry in Oklahoma. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Oklahoma. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemistry degree in Oklahoma.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemistry Majors in Oklahoma

What is the best university for majoring in Chemistry in Oklahoma?

University of Central Oklahoma is the best university for majoring in Chemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Central Oklahoma earned an average of $36,848 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry in Oklahoma?

Langston University is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,042 to attend Langston University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry in Oklahoma?

University of Tulsa is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $39,521 to attend University of Tulsa.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $36,848
Average Debt $19,002
Program Size 57
University of Central Oklahoma
4 Year
Edmond, OK
University of Central Oklahoma, located in Edmond, OK has 57 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $36,848.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 3,001 students
Tuition $6,096
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $22,329
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 26
Southeastern Oklahoma State University
4 Year
Durant, OK
Southeastern Oklahoma State University, located in Durant, OK has 26 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $22,329.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 844 students
Tuition $5,975
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $19,592
Average Debt $21,500
Program Size 83
University of Oklahoma-Norman Campus
4 Year
Norman, OK
University of Oklahoma-Norman Campus, located in Norman, OK has 83 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $19,592.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 6,162 students
Tuition $10,090
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 33
Cameron University
4 Year
Lawton, OK
Cameron University, located in Lawton, OK has 33 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 652 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
Southwestern Oklahoma State University
4 Year
Weatherford, OK
Southwestern Oklahoma State University, located in Weatherford, OK has 22 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 1,020 students
Tuition $6,090
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Northwestern Oklahoma State University
4 Year
Alva, OK
Northwestern Oklahoma State University, located in Alva, OK has 16 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 397 students
Tuition $6,112
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
Oklahoma State University-Main Campus
4 Year
Stillwater, OK
Video Rating
Oklahoma State University-Main Campus, located in Stillwater, OK has 15 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 5,751 students
Tuition $7,778
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
Northeastern State University
4 Year
Tahlequah, OK
Northeastern State University, located in Tahlequah, OK has 12 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 93%
Undergraduates 1,810 students
Tuition $5,547
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
University of Tulsa
4 Year
Tulsa, OK
Video Rating
N/A
University of Tulsa, located in Tulsa, OK has 11 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 44%
Undergraduates 1,140 students
Tuition $39,521
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 9
East Central University
4 Year
Ada, OK
East Central University, located in Ada, OK has 9 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 46%
Undergraduates 946 students
Tuition $5,874
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
Oklahoma City University
4 Year
Oklahoma City, OK
Video Rating
N/A
Oklahoma City University, located in Oklahoma City, OK has 6 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 924 students
Tuition $30,726
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 5
Langston University
4 Year
Langston, OK
Langston University, located in Langston, OK has 5 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 307 students
Tuition $5,042
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 5
Oklahoma Christian University
4 Year
Edmond, OK
Oklahoma Christian University, located in Edmond, OK has 5 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 738 students
Tuition $19,890
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 4
Southern Nazarene University
4 Year
Bethany, OK
Southern Nazarene University, located in Bethany, OK has 4 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 845 students
Tuition $23,320
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 3
University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma
4 Year
Chickasha, OK
University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma, located in Chickasha, OK has 3 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 161 students
Tuition $6,270
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Chemistry Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved