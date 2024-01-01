Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Chemistry in Tennessee

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemistry programs in Tennessee. We looked at 29 programs to put our Chemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemistry in Tennessee. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemistry in Tennessee. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Tennessee. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemistry degree in Tennessee.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemistry Majors in Tennessee

What is the best university for majoring in Chemistry in Tennessee?

University of Memphis is the best university for majoring in Chemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Memphis earned an average of $42,123 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry in Tennessee?

Tennessee State University (TSU) is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,112 to attend Tennessee State University (TSU).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry in Tennessee?

Vanderbilt University is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $44,712 to attend Vanderbilt University.

#1 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $42,123
Average Debt $22,500
Program Size 83
University of Memphis
4 Year
Memphis, TN
University of Memphis, located in Memphis, TN has 83 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $42,123.
Acceptance Rate 40%
Undergraduates 4,327 students
Tuition $8,903
#2 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $39,927
Average Debt $20,499
Program Size 51
East Tennessee State University
4 Year
Johnson City, TN
East Tennessee State University, located in Johnson City, TN has 51 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $39,927.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 3,339 students
Tuition $8,153
#3 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $38,829
Average Debt $20,268
Program Size 21
Middle Tennessee State University
4 Year
Murfreesboro, TN
Video Rating
Middle Tennessee State University, located in Murfreesboro, TN has 21 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $38,829.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 5,004 students
Tuition $8,080
#4 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $35,954
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 56
Austin Peay State University (APSU)
4 Year
Clarksville, TN
Video Rating
N/A
Austin Peay State University (APSU), located in Clarksville, TN has 56 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $35,954.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 1,921 students
Tuition $7,501
#5 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $19,997
Program Size 62
The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga
4 Year
Chattanooga, TN
The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, located in Chattanooga, TN has 62 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 2,424 students
Tuition $8,356
#6 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $31,038
Average Debt $16,597
Program Size 82
Tennessee Technological University
4 Year
Cookeville, TN
Tennessee Technological University, located in Cookeville, TN has 82 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $31,038.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 2,505 students
Tuition $8,011
#7 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $29,141
Average Debt $20,607
Program Size 76
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK)
4 Year
Knoxville, TN
Video Rating
N/A
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK), located in Knoxville, TN has 76 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $29,141.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 6,722 students
Tuition $12,436
#8 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 38
Vanderbilt University
4 Year
Nashville, TN
Video Rating
Vanderbilt University, located in Nashville, TN has 38 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 12%
Undergraduates 3,880 students
Tuition $44,712
#9 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 37
Rhodes College
4 Year
Memphis, TN
Video Rating
Rhodes College, located in Memphis, TN has 37 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 47%
Undergraduates 478 students
Tuition $43,224
#10 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
Tennessee State University (TSU)
4 Year
Nashville, TN
Video Rating
Tennessee State University (TSU), located in Nashville, TN has 22 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 1,576 students
Tuition $7,112
#11 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 17
Southern Adventist University
4 Year
Collegedale, TN
Southern Adventist University, located in Collegedale, TN has 17 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 567 students
Tuition $20,650
#12 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
The University of Tennessee-Martin
4 Year
Martin, TN
The University of Tennessee-Martin, located in Martin, TN has 16 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 1,304 students
Tuition $8,326
#13 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
Union University
4 Year
Jackson, TN
Union University, located in Jackson, TN has 15 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 1,013 students
Tuition $29,190
#14 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
Sewanee-The University of the South
4 Year
Sewanee, TN
Sewanee-The University of the South, located in Sewanee, TN has 15 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 41%
Undergraduates 454 students
Tuition $38,700
#15 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $15,388
Program Size 14
Lincoln Memorial University
4 Year
Harrogate, TN
Lincoln Memorial University, located in Harrogate, TN has 14 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 916 students
Tuition $20,546
