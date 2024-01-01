We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemistry programs in West Virginia. We looked at 13 programs to put our Chemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemistry in West Virginia. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemistry in West Virginia. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in West Virginia. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemistry degree in West Virginia.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemistry Majors in West Virginia

What is the best university for majoring in Chemistry in West Virginia?

West Virginia University (WVU) is the best university for majoring in Chemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from West Virginia University (WVU) earned an average of $50,439 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry in West Virginia?

Fairmont State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,620 to attend Fairmont State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry in West Virginia?

West Virginia Wesleyan College is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $28,792 to attend West Virginia Wesleyan College.