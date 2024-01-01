Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Civil Engineering in Florida

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Civil Engineering programs in Florida. We looked at 13 programs to put our Civil Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Civil Engineering in Florida. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Civil Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Civil Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Civil Engineering in Florida. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Civil Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Florida. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Civil Engineering degree in Florida.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Civil Engineering Majors in Florida

What is the best university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Florida?

University of Florida (UF) is the best university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Florida (UF) earned an average of $64,642 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Florida?

Florida Atlantic University is the cheapest university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,831 to attend Florida Atlantic University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Florida?

University of Miami (UM) is the most expensive university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $45,724 to attend University of Miami (UM).

#1 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $64,642
Average Debt $19,653
Program Size 255
University of Florida (UF)
4 Year
Gainesville, FL
University of Florida (UF), located in Gainesville, FL has 255 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $64,642.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 14,030 students
Tuition $6,381
#2 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $61,020
Average Debt $25,642
Program Size 68
Florida Institute of Technology
4 Year
Melbourne, FL
Florida Institute of Technology, located in Melbourne, FL has 68 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $61,020.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 1,955 students
Tuition $39,290
#3 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $60,811
Average Debt $21,798
Program Size 205
University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF)
4 Year
Tampa, FL
University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF), located in Tampa, FL has 205 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $60,811.
Acceptance Rate 45%
Undergraduates 11,735 students
Tuition $6,410
#4 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $60,523
Average Debt $23,035
Program Size 223
Florida International University (FIU)
4 Year
Miami, FL
Florida International University (FIU), located in Miami, FL has 223 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $60,523.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 13,091 students
Tuition $6,556
#5 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $59,485
Average Debt $23,838
Program Size 56
University of North Florida (UNF)
4 Year
Jacksonville, FL
University of North Florida (UNF), located in Jacksonville, FL has 56 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $59,485.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 3,795 students
Tuition $6,394
#6 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $59,165
Average Debt $23,066
Program Size 232
University of Central Florida (UCF)
4 Year
Orlando, FL
University of Central Florida (UCF), located in Orlando, FL has 232 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $59,165.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 15,466 students
Tuition $6,368
#7 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $58,568
Average Debt $21,971
Program Size 159
Florida State University (FSU)
4 Year
Tallahassee, FL
Florida State University (FSU), located in Tallahassee, FL has 159 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $58,568.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 11,207 students
Tuition $6,507
#8 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $57,619
Average Debt $23,171
Program Size 113
Florida Atlantic University
4 Year
Boca Raton, FL
Florida Atlantic University, located in Boca Raton, FL has 113 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $57,619.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 7,294 students
Tuition $4,831
#9 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $57,318
Average Debt $23,288
Program Size 80
Florida Gulf Coast University
4 Year
Fort Myers, FL
Florida Gulf Coast University, located in Fort Myers, FL has 80 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $57,318.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 2,693 students
Tuition $6,118
#10 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $37,748
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 3
Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico-Orlando
4 Year
Orlando, FL
Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico-Orlando, located in Orlando, FL has 3 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $37,748.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 34 students
Tuition $10,915
#11 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 32
University of Miami (UM)
4 Year
Coral Gables, FL
University of Miami (UM), located in Coral Gables, FL has 32 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 38%
Undergraduates 4,925 students
Tuition $45,724
#12 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 18
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
4 Year
Daytona Beach, FL
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, located in Daytona Beach, FL has 18 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 1,126 students
Tuition $33,218
#13 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 7
Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University
4 Year
Tallahassee, FL
Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, located in Tallahassee, FL has 7 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 2,128 students
Tuition $5,785
