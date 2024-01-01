We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Civil Engineering programs in Georgia. We looked at 4 programs to put our Civil Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Civil Engineering in Georgia. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Civil Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Civil Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Civil Engineering in Georgia. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Civil Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Georgia. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Civil Engineering degree in Georgia.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Civil Engineering Majors in Georgia

What is the best university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Georgia?

Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus is the best university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus earned an average of $66,976 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Georgia?

Kennesaw State University (KSU) is the cheapest university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,060 to attend Kennesaw State University (KSU).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Georgia?

Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus is the most expensive university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $12,204 to attend Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus.