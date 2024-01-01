We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Civil Engineering programs in Hawaii. We looked at 1 programs to put our Civil Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Civil Engineering in Hawaii. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Civil Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Civil Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Civil Engineering in Hawaii. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Civil Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Hawaii. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Civil Engineering degree in Hawaii.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Civil Engineering Majors in Hawaii

What is the best university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Hawaii?

University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) is the best university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) earned an average of $63,600 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Hawaii?

University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) is the cheapest university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $11,164 to attend University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Hawaii?

University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) is the most expensive university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $11,164 to attend University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH).