Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Civil Engineering in Illinois

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Civil Engineering programs in Illinois. We looked at 7 programs to put our Civil Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Civil Engineering in Illinois. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Civil Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Civil Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Civil Engineering in Illinois. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Civil Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Illinois. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Civil Engineering degree in Illinois.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Civil Engineering Majors in Illinois

What is the best university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Illinois?

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) is the best university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) earned an average of $65,148 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Illinois?

Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) is the cheapest university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $10,247 to attend Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Illinois?

Northwestern University is the most expensive university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $49,047 to attend Northwestern University.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $65,148
Average Debt $18,094
Program Size 415
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
4 Year
Champaign, IL
Video Rating
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), located in Champaign, IL has 415 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $65,148.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 12,243 students
Tuition $15,054
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $64,791
Average Debt $22,062
Program Size 68
Illinois Institute of Technology
4 Year
Chicago, IL
Video Rating
N/A
Illinois Institute of Technology, located in Chicago, IL has 68 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $64,791.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 2,750 students
Tuition $43,680
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $64,493
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 67
Bradley University
4 Year
Peoria, IL
Video Rating
N/A
Bradley University, located in Peoria, IL has 67 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $64,493.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 1,451 students
Tuition $31,480
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $61,847
Average Debt $21,717
Program Size 156
University of Illinois at Chicago
4 Year
Chicago, IL
Video Rating
University of Illinois at Chicago, located in Chicago, IL has 156 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $61,847.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 7,334 students
Tuition $13,664
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $58,221
Average Debt $26,596
Program Size 81
Southern Illinois University-Carbondale
4 Year
Carbondale, IL
Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, located in Carbondale, IL has 81 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $58,221.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 4,409 students
Tuition $13,137
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $57,770
Average Debt $23,528
Program Size 100
Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE)
4 Year
Edwardsville, IL
Video Rating
Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE), located in Edwardsville, IL has 100 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $57,770.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 3,241 students
Tuition $10,247
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 29
Northwestern University
4 Year
Evanston, IL
Video Rating
Northwestern University, located in Evanston, IL has 29 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 13%
Undergraduates 7,290 students
Tuition $49,047
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Civil Engineering Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved