2024 Best Colleges for Civil Engineering in Louisiana

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Civil Engineering programs in Louisiana. We looked at 5 programs to put our Civil Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Civil Engineering in Louisiana. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Civil Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Civil Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Civil Engineering in Louisiana. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Civil Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Louisiana. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Civil Engineering degree in Louisiana.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Civil Engineering Majors in Louisiana

What is the best university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Louisiana?

Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College is the best university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College earned an average of $61,330 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Louisiana?

Southern University and A & M College is the cheapest university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,346 to attend Southern University and A & M College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Louisiana?

Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College is the most expensive university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,714 to attend Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College.

#1 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $61,330
Average Debt $21,746
Program Size 218
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
4 Year
Baton Rouge, LA
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College, located in Baton Rouge, LA has 218 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $61,330.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 6,518 students
Tuition $9,714
#2 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $57,995
Average Debt $18,730
Program Size 40
University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL)
4 Year
Lafayette, LA
University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL), located in Lafayette, LA has 40 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $57,995.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 3,470 students
Tuition $8,256
#3 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $54,522
Average Debt $20,848
Program Size 75
University of New Orleans
4 Year
New Orleans, LA
University of New Orleans, located in New Orleans, LA has 75 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $54,522.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 1,695 students
Tuition $8,004
#4 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $50,856
Average Debt $26,500
Program Size 52
Louisiana Tech University
4 Year
Ruston, LA
Louisiana Tech University, located in Ruston, LA has 52 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $50,856.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 1,765 students
Tuition $8,854
#5 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $49,019
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 21
Southern University and A & M College
4 Year
Baton Rouge, LA
Southern University and A & M College, located in Baton Rouge, LA has 21 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $49,019.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 1,048 students
Tuition $7,346
