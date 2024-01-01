Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Civil Engineering in Massachusetts

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Civil Engineering programs in Massachusetts. We looked at 10 programs to put our Civil Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Civil Engineering in Massachusetts. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Civil Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Civil Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Civil Engineering in Massachusetts. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Civil Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Massachusetts. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Civil Engineering degree in Massachusetts.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Civil Engineering Majors in Massachusetts

What is the best university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Massachusetts?

Northeastern University (NU) is the best university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Northeastern University (NU) earned an average of $67,800 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Massachusetts?

University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth is the cheapest university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $12,588 to attend University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Massachusetts?

Tufts University is the most expensive university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,604 to attend Tufts University.

#1 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $67,800
Average Debt $29,500
Program Size 166
Northeastern University (NU)
4 Year
Boston, MA
Northeastern University (NU), located in Boston, MA has 166 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $67,800.
Acceptance Rate 28%
Undergraduates 6,575 students
Tuition $45,530
#2 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $67,660
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 97
Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI)
4 Year
Worcester, MA
Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), located in Worcester, MA has 97 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $67,660.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 1,817 students
Tuition $45,590
#3 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $65,825
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 118
Wentworth Institute of Technology
4 Year
Boston, MA
Wentworth Institute of Technology, located in Boston, MA has 118 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $65,825.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 1,024 students
Tuition $32,500
#4 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $63,005
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 44
Merrimack College
4 Year
North Andover, MA
Merrimack College, located in North Andover, MA has 44 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $63,005.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 1,078 students
Tuition $37,670
#5 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $63,005
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 31
Tufts University
4 Year
Medford, MA
Tufts University, located in Medford, MA has 31 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $63,005.
Acceptance Rate 16%
Undergraduates 3,249 students
Tuition $50,604
#6 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $62,260
Average Debt $22,543
Program Size 169
University of Massachusetts-Amherst
4 Year
Amherst, MA
University of Massachusetts-Amherst, located in Amherst, MA has 169 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $62,260.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 7,577 students
Tuition $14,171
#7 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $62,012
Average Debt $25,030
Program Size 140
University of Massachusetts-Lowell
4 Year
Lowell, MA
University of Massachusetts-Lowell, located in Lowell, MA has 140 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $62,012.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 3,688 students
Tuition $13,427
#8 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $57,318
Average Debt $28,074
Program Size 68
University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth
4 Year
North Dartmouth, MA
University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth, located in North Dartmouth, MA has 68 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $57,318.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 1,916 students
Tuition $12,588
#9 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 36
Western New England University
4 Year
Springfield, MA
Western New England University, located in Springfield, MA has 36 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 989 students
Tuition $34,030
#10 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 17
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
4 Year
Cambridge, MA
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) , located in Cambridge, MA has 17 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 8%
Undergraduates 3,445 students
Tuition $46,704
