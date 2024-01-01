Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Civil Engineering in Michigan

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Civil Engineering programs in Michigan. We looked at 7 programs to put our Civil Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Civil Engineering in Michigan. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Civil Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Civil Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Civil Engineering in Michigan. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Civil Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Michigan. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Civil Engineering degree in Michigan.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Civil Engineering Majors in Michigan

What is the best university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Michigan?

Wayne State University is the best university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Wayne State University earned an average of $66,541 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Michigan?

Western Michigan University (WMU) is the cheapest university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $11,029 to attend Western Michigan University (WMU).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Michigan?

University of Detroit Mercy is the most expensive university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $38,626 to attend University of Detroit Mercy.

#1 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $66,541
Average Debt $35,500
Program Size 62
Wayne State University
4 Year
Detroit, MI
Wayne State University, located in Detroit, MI has 62 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $66,541.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 6,487 students
Tuition $11,814
#2 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $66,045
Average Debt $13,859
Program Size 97
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
4 Year
Ann Arbor, MI
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, located in Ann Arbor, MI has 97 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $66,045.
Acceptance Rate 26%
Undergraduates 12,698 students
Tuition $13,856
#3 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $65,295
Average Debt $30,800
Program Size 144
Michigan State University (MSU)
4 Year
East Lansing, MI
Michigan State University (MSU), located in East Lansing, MI has 144 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $65,295.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 12,495 students
Tuition $13,560
#4 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $63,217
Average Debt $26,444
Program Size 160
Michigan Technological University
4 Year
Houghton, MI
Michigan Technological University, located in Houghton, MI has 160 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $63,217.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 1,623 students
Tuition $14,286
#5 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $61,922
Average Debt $30,750
Program Size 61
Western Michigan University (WMU)
4 Year
Kalamazoo, MI
Western Michigan University (WMU), located in Kalamazoo, MI has 61 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $61,922.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 5,175 students
Tuition $11,029
#6 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $60,072
Average Debt $24,907
Program Size 38
Lawrence Technological University
4 Year
Southfield, MI
Lawrence Technological University, located in Southfield, MI has 38 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $60,072.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 902 students
Tuition $30,300
#7 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
University of Detroit Mercy
4 Year
Detroit, MI
University of Detroit Mercy, located in Detroit, MI has 11 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 1,387 students
Tuition $38,626
