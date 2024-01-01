Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Civil Engineering in Montana

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Civil Engineering programs in Montana. We looked at 3 programs to put our Civil Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Civil Engineering in Montana. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Civil Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Civil Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Civil Engineering in Montana. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Civil Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Montana. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Civil Engineering degree in Montana.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Civil Engineering Majors in Montana

What is the best university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Montana?

Montana State University is the best university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Montana State University earned an average of $56,302 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Montana?

Montana Tech of the University of Montana is the cheapest university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,539 to attend Montana Tech of the University of Montana.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Montana?

Carroll College is the most expensive university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $30,754 to attend Carroll College.

#1 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $56,302
Average Debt $26,956
Program Size 157
Montana State University
4 Year
Bozeman, MT
Montana State University, located in Bozeman, MT has 157 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $56,302.
Acceptance Rate 83%
Undergraduates 2,859 students
Tuition $6,849
#2 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $50,856
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
Carroll College
4 Year
Helena, MT
Carroll College, located in Helena, MT has 22 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $50,856.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 269 students
Tuition $30,754
#3 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 27
Montana Tech of the University of Montana
4 Year
Butte, MT
Montana Tech of the University of Montana, located in Butte, MT has 27 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 89%
Undergraduates 413 students
Tuition $6,539
