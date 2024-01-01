Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Civil Engineering in Ohio

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Civil Engineering programs in Ohio. We looked at 13 programs to put our Civil Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Civil Engineering in Ohio. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Civil Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Civil Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Civil Engineering in Ohio. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Civil Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Ohio. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Civil Engineering degree in Ohio.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Civil Engineering Majors in Ohio

What is the best university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Ohio?

University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC) is the best university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC) earned an average of $63,898 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Ohio?

Central State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,246 to attend Central State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Ohio?

Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $44,560 to attend Case Western Reserve University (CWRU).

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $63,898
Average Debt $23,499
Program Size 107
University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC)
4 Year
Cincinnati, OH
Video Rating
University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC), located in Cincinnati, OH has 107 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $63,898.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 9,114 students
Tuition $11,000
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $63,880
Average Debt $23,064
Program Size 91
University of Dayton
4 Year
Dayton, OH
Video Rating
University of Dayton, located in Dayton, OH has 91 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $63,880.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 2,754 students
Tuition $39,090
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $63,005
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 40
Ohio Northern University
4 Year
Ada, OH
Ohio Northern University, located in Ada, OH has 40 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $63,005.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 652 students
Tuition $28,810
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $62,343
Average Debt $24,250
Program Size 45
Case Western Reserve University (CWRU)
4 Year
Cleveland, OH
Video Rating
Case Western Reserve University (CWRU), located in Cleveland, OH has 45 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $62,343.
Acceptance Rate 36%
Undergraduates 3,286 students
Tuition $44,560
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $62,260
Average Debt $18,006
Program Size 100
University of Toledo
4 Year
Toledo, OH
University of Toledo, located in Toledo, OH has 100 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $62,260.
Acceptance Rate 93%
Undergraduates 4,277 students
Tuition $9,547
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $60,568
Average Debt $22,692
Program Size 99
University of Akron Main Campus
4 Year
Akron, OH
Video Rating
University of Akron Main Campus, located in Akron, OH has 99 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $60,568.
Acceptance Rate 97%
Undergraduates 4,391 students
Tuition $10,509
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $60,474
Average Debt $23,871
Program Size 365
Ohio State University-Main Campus
4 Year
Columbus, OH
Ohio State University-Main Campus, located in Columbus, OH has 365 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $60,474.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 15,025 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $60,474
Average Debt $23,871
Program Size 365
Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU)
4 Year
Columbus, OH
Video Rating
Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU), located in Columbus, OH has 365 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $60,474.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 15,025 students
Tuition $10,037
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $60,399
Average Debt $23,478
Program Size 64
Ohio University-Main Campus (OU)
4 Year
Athens, OH
Video Rating
Ohio University-Main Campus (OU), located in Athens, OH has 64 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $60,399.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 8,654 students
Tuition $11,548
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $56,544
Average Debt $22,858
Program Size 58
Cleveland State University
4 Year
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland State University, located in Cleveland, OH has 58 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $56,544.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 4,044 students
Tuition $9,696
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $52,733
Average Debt $31,000
Program Size 48
Youngstown State University
4 Year
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown State University, located in Youngstown, OH has 48 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $52,733.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 2,168 students
Tuition $8,317
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
University of Mount Union
4 Year
Alliance, OH
University of Mount Union, located in Alliance, OH has 13 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 462 students
Tuition $28,550
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 5
Central State University
4 Year
Wilberforce, OH
Central State University, located in Wilberforce, OH has 5 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 40%
Undergraduates 228 students
Tuition $6,246
0
4.0
My GPA
