Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Civil Engineering in South Carolina

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Civil Engineering programs in South Carolina. We looked at 3 programs to put our Civil Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Civil Engineering in South Carolina. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Civil Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Civil Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Civil Engineering in South Carolina. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Civil Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in South Carolina. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Civil Engineering degree in South Carolina.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Civil Engineering Majors in South Carolina

What is the best university for majoring in Civil Engineering in South Carolina?

Clemson University is the best university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Clemson University earned an average of $60,736 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Civil Engineering in South Carolina?

South Carolina State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $10,088 to attend South Carolina State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Civil Engineering in South Carolina?

Clemson University is the most expensive university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $14,272 to attend Clemson University.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $60,736
Average Debt $21,317
Program Size 228
Clemson University
4 Year
Clemson, SC
Video Rating
Clemson University, located in Clemson, SC has 228 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $60,736.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 5,639 students
Tuition $14,272
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $60,325
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 110
University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC)
4 Year
Columbia, SC
Video Rating
University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC), located in Columbia, SC has 110 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $60,325.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 8,172 students
Tuition $11,482
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $59,970
Average Debt $21,368
Program Size 118
The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina
4 Year
Charleston, SC
Video Rating
N/A
The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina, located in Charleston, SC has 118 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $59,970.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 913 students
Tuition $11,364
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Civil Engineering Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved