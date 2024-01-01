Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Civil Engineering in Tennessee

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Civil Engineering programs in Tennessee. We looked at 8 programs to put our Civil Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Civil Engineering in Tennessee. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Civil Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Civil Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Civil Engineering in Tennessee. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Civil Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Tennessee. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Civil Engineering degree in Tennessee.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Civil Engineering Majors in Tennessee

What is the best university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Tennessee?

Vanderbilt University is the best university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Vanderbilt University earned an average of $67,324 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Tennessee?

Tennessee State University (TSU) is the cheapest university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,112 to attend Tennessee State University (TSU).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Tennessee?

Vanderbilt University is the most expensive university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $44,712 to attend Vanderbilt University.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $67,324
Average Debt $9,486
Program Size 36
Vanderbilt University
4 Year
Nashville, TN
Video Rating
Vanderbilt University, located in Nashville, TN has 36 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $67,324.
Acceptance Rate 12%
Undergraduates 3,880 students
Tuition $44,712
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $62,012
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 30
The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga
4 Year
Chattanooga, TN
The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, located in Chattanooga, TN has 30 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $62,012.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 2,424 students
Tuition $8,356
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $59,350
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 19
Lipscomb University
4 Year
Nashville, TN
Video Rating
N/A
Lipscomb University, located in Nashville, TN has 19 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $59,350.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 1,324 students
Tuition $28,624
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $58,221
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
Tennessee State University (TSU)
4 Year
Nashville, TN
Video Rating
Tennessee State University (TSU), located in Nashville, TN has 15 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $58,221.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 1,576 students
Tuition $7,112
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $57,637
Average Debt $22,750
Program Size 111
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK)
4 Year
Knoxville, TN
Video Rating
N/A
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK), located in Knoxville, TN has 111 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $57,637.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 6,722 students
Tuition $12,436
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $56,505
Average Debt $21,000
Program Size 129
Tennessee Technological University
4 Year
Cookeville, TN
Tennessee Technological University, located in Cookeville, TN has 129 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $56,505.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 2,505 students
Tuition $8,011
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $55,964
Average Debt $29,465
Program Size 42
University of Memphis
4 Year
Memphis, TN
University of Memphis, located in Memphis, TN has 42 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $55,964.
Acceptance Rate 40%
Undergraduates 4,327 students
Tuition $8,903
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 14
Christian Brothers University
4 Year
Memphis, TN
Christian Brothers University, located in Memphis, TN has 14 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 46%
Undergraduates 504 students
Tuition $30,166
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Civil Engineering Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved