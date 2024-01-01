We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Cognitive Science programs in Michigan. We looked at 1 programs to put our Cognitive Science rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Cognitive Science in Michigan. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Cognitive Science is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Cognitive Science: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Cognitive Science in Michigan. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Cognitive Science undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Michigan. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Cognitive Science degree in Michigan.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Cognitive Science Majors in Michigan

What is the best university for majoring in Cognitive Science in Michigan?

University of Michigan-Ann Arbor is the best university for majoring in Cognitive Science based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Michigan-Ann Arbor earned an average of $33,993 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Cognitive Science in Michigan?

University of Michigan-Ann Arbor is the cheapest university for majoring in Cognitive Science based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $13,856 to attend University of Michigan-Ann Arbor.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Cognitive Science in Michigan?

University of Michigan-Ann Arbor is the most expensive university for majoring in Cognitive Science based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $13,856 to attend University of Michigan-Ann Arbor.