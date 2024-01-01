We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Cognitive Science programs in Pennsylvania. We looked at 4 programs to put our Cognitive Science rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Cognitive Science in Pennsylvania. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Cognitive Science is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Cognitive Science: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Cognitive Science in Pennsylvania. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Cognitive Science undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Pennsylvania. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Cognitive Science degree in Pennsylvania.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Cognitive Science Majors in Pennsylvania

What is the best university for majoring in Cognitive Science in Pennsylvania?

University of Pennsylvania is the best university for majoring in Cognitive Science based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Pennsylvania earned an average of $69,338 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Cognitive Science in Pennsylvania?

Lehigh University is the cheapest university for majoring in Cognitive Science based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $46,230 to attend Lehigh University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Cognitive Science in Pennsylvania?

Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Cognitive Science based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,665 to attend Carnegie Mellon University (CMU).