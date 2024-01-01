Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Communication Disorders Degree in Alabama

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communication Disorders Degree programs in Alabama. We looked at 6 programs to put our Communication Disorders Degree rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communication Disorders Degree in Alabama. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communication Disorders Degree is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communication Disorders Degree: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communication Disorders Degree in Alabama. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communication Disorders Degree undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Alabama. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communication Disorders Degree degree in Alabama.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communication Disorders Degree Majors in Alabama

What is the best university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in Alabama?

University of Montevallo is the best university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Montevallo earned an average of $24,615 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in Alabama?

University of South Alabama is the cheapest university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,332 to attend University of South Alabama.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in Alabama?

Samford University (SU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $28,370 to attend Samford University (SU).

#1 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $24,615
Average Debt $18,170
Program Size 68
University of Montevallo
4 Year
Montevallo, AL
University of Montevallo, located in Montevallo, AL has 68 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $24,615.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 658 students
Tuition $11,410
#2 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $23,803
Average Debt $20,911
Program Size 212
The University of Alabama (UA)
4 Year
Tuscaloosa, AL
The University of Alabama (UA), located in Tuscaloosa, AL has 212 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $23,803.
Acceptance Rate 54%
Undergraduates 8,428 students
Tuition $10,170
#3 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $19,227
Average Debt $27,259
Program Size 57
University of South Alabama
4 Year
Mobile, AL
University of South Alabama, located in Mobile, AL has 57 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $19,227.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 3,560 students
Tuition $7,332
#4 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $18,750
Program Size 113
Auburn University (AU)
4 Year
Auburn, AL
Auburn University (AU), located in Auburn, AL has 113 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 6,093 students
Tuition $10,424
#5 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $17,075
Program Size 22
Auburn University at Montgomery
4 Year
Montgomery, AL
Auburn University at Montgomery, located in Montgomery, AL has 22 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 884 students
Tuition $9,350
#6 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
Samford University (SU)
4 Year
Birmingham, AL
Samford University (SU), located in Birmingham, AL has 11 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 93%
Undergraduates 1,546 students
Tuition $28,370
