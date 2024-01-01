Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Communication Disorders Degree in Arkansas

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communication Disorders Degree programs in Arkansas. We looked at 6 programs to put our Communication Disorders Degree rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communication Disorders Degree in Arkansas. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communication Disorders Degree is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communication Disorders Degree: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communication Disorders Degree in Arkansas. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communication Disorders Degree undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Arkansas. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communication Disorders Degree degree in Arkansas.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communication Disorders Degree Majors in Arkansas

What is the best university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in Arkansas?

University of Arkansas at Little Rock is the best university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Arkansas at Little Rock earned an average of $36,848 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in Arkansas?

University of Arkansas at Little Rock is the cheapest university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,624 to attend University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in Arkansas?

Ouachita Baptist University is the most expensive university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $24,120 to attend Ouachita Baptist University.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $36,848
Average Debt $20,791
Program Size 43
University of Arkansas at Little Rock
4 Year
Little Rock, AR
University of Arkansas at Little Rock, located in Little Rock, AR has 43 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $36,848.
Acceptance Rate 90%
Undergraduates 1,967 students
Tuition $7,624
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $32,569
Average Debt $20,861
Program Size 137
University of Arkansas
4 Year
Fayetteville, AR
University of Arkansas, located in Fayetteville, AR has 137 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $32,569.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 5,963 students
Tuition $8,522
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $26,739
Average Debt $21,359
Program Size 65
Arkansas State University-Main Campus
4 Year
Jonesboro, AR
Arkansas State University-Main Campus, located in Jonesboro, AR has 65 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $26,739.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 3,407 students
Tuition $8,050
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $24,421
Average Debt $25,846
Program Size 88
Harding University
4 Year
Searcy, AR
Harding University, located in Searcy, AR has 88 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $24,421.
Acceptance Rate 99%
Undergraduates 1,382 students
Tuition $17,805
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $21,508
Average Debt $18,000
Program Size 65
University of Central Arkansas
4 Year
Conway, AR
University of Central Arkansas, located in Conway, AR has 65 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $21,508.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 2,322 students
Tuition $7,889
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 23
Ouachita Baptist University
4 Year
Arkadelphia, AR
Ouachita Baptist University, located in Arkadelphia, AR has 23 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 275 students
Tuition $24,120
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Communication Disorders Degree Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved