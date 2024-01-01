Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Communication Disorders Degree in California

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communication Disorders Degree programs in California. We looked at 16 programs to put our Communication Disorders Degree rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communication Disorders Degree in California. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communication Disorders Degree is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communication Disorders Degree: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communication Disorders Degree in California. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communication Disorders Degree undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in California. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communication Disorders Degree degree in California.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communication Disorders Degree Majors in California

What is the best university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in California?

California Baptist University (CBU) is the best university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on earnings data. On average, graduates from California Baptist University (CBU) earned an average of $41,406 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in California?

California State University-Fresno is the cheapest university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,311 to attend California State University-Fresno.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in California?

University of Redlands is the most expensive university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $44,900 to attend University of Redlands.

#1 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $41,406
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 82
California Baptist University (CBU)
4 Year
Riverside, CA
California Baptist University (CBU), located in Riverside, CA has 82 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $41,406.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 2,348 students
Tuition $30,384
#2 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $40,188
Average Debt $23,000
Program Size 43
University of the Pacific (UOP)
4 Year
Stockton, CA
University of the Pacific (UOP), located in Stockton, CA has 43 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $40,188.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 1,771 students
Tuition $42,934
#3 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $33,281
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 65
San Jose State University
4 Year
San Jose, CA
San Jose State University, located in San Jose, CA has 65 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $33,281.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 9,128 students
Tuition $7,378
#4 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $32,747
Average Debt $16,546
Program Size 297
California State University-Los Angeles
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
California State University-Los Angeles, located in Los Angeles, CA has 297 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $32,747.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 6,512 students
Tuition $6,355
#5 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $32,569
Average Debt $20,554
Program Size 91
California State University-Long Beach (CSULB)
4 Year
Long Beach, CA
California State University-Long Beach (CSULB), located in Long Beach, CA has 91 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $32,569.
Acceptance Rate 34%
Undergraduates 10,260 students
Tuition $6,452
#6 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $30,228
Average Debt $16,809
Program Size 118
California State University-Chico
4 Year
Chico, CA
California State University-Chico, located in Chico, CA has 118 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $30,228.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 4,093 students
Tuition $7,022
#7 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $16,046
Program Size 354
California State University-Sacramento
4 Year
Sacramento, CA
California State University-Sacramento, located in Sacramento, CA has 354 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 7,636 students
Tuition $6,872
#8 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $19,552
Program Size 56
California State University-East Bay
4 Year
Hayward, CA
California State University-East Bay, located in Hayward, CA has 56 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 4,631 students
Tuition $6,564
#9 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $28,598
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 53
Loma Linda University
4 Year
Loma Linda, CA
Loma Linda University, located in Loma Linda, CA has 53 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $28,598.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 1,333 students
Tuition N/A
#10 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $28,443
Average Debt $16,687
Program Size 163
San Francisco State University
4 Year
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco State University, located in San Francisco, CA has 163 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $28,443.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 7,146 students
Tuition $6,476
#11 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $26,585
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 71
Biola University
4 Year
La Mirada, CA
Biola University, located in La Mirada, CA has 71 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $26,585.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 1,390 students
Tuition $34,498
#12 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $26,458
Average Debt $17,568
Program Size 286
California State University-Fullerton (CSUF)
4 Year
Fullerton, CA
California State University-Fullerton (CSUF), located in Fullerton, CA has 286 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $26,458.
Acceptance Rate 42%
Undergraduates 10,530 students
Tuition $6,437
#13 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $25,194
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 105
University of Redlands
4 Year
Redlands, CA
University of Redlands, located in Redlands, CA has 105 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $25,194.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 1,633 students
Tuition $44,900
#14 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $24,267
Average Debt $17,080
Program Size 232
California State University-Fresno
4 Year
Fresno, CA
California State University-Fresno, located in Fresno, CA has 232 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $24,267.
Acceptance Rate 52%
Undergraduates 5,276 students
Tuition $6,311
#15 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $23,207
Average Debt $15,289
Program Size 213
San Diego State University (SDSU)
4 Year
San Diego, CA
Video Rating
San Diego State University (SDSU), located in San Diego, CA has 213 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $23,207.
Acceptance Rate 34%
Undergraduates 8,923 students
Tuition $6,976
