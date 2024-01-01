Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Communication Disorders Degree in Florida

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communication Disorders Degree programs in Florida. We looked at 7 programs to put our Communication Disorders Degree rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communication Disorders Degree in Florida. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communication Disorders Degree is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communication Disorders Degree: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communication Disorders Degree in Florida. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communication Disorders Degree undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Florida. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communication Disorders Degree degree in Florida.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communication Disorders Degree Majors in Florida

What is the best university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in Florida?

University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) is the best university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) earned an average of $30,650 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in Florida?

University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee is the cheapest university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,587 to attend University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in Florida?

Jacksonville University is the most expensive university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $32,620 to attend Jacksonville University.

#1 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $30,650
Average Debt $18,149
Program Size 238
University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF)
4 Year
Tampa, FL
Video Rating
University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF), located in Tampa, FL has 238 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $30,650.
Acceptance Rate 45%
Undergraduates 11,735 students
Tuition $6,410
#2 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $30,650
Average Debt $18,149
Program Size 78
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
4 Year
Sarasota, FL
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee, located in Sarasota, FL has 78 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $30,650.
Acceptance Rate 34%
Undergraduates 531 students
Tuition $5,587
#3 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $28,960
Average Debt $19,644
Program Size 480
University of Central Florida (UCF)
4 Year
Orlando, FL
Video Rating
University of Central Florida (UCF), located in Orlando, FL has 480 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $28,960.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 15,466 students
Tuition $6,368
#4 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $21,798
Average Debt $17,511
Program Size 158
University of Florida (UF)
4 Year
Gainesville, FL
Video Rating
University of Florida (UF), located in Gainesville, FL has 158 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $21,798.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 14,030 students
Tuition $6,381
#5 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $17,950
Average Debt $19,828
Program Size 172
Florida State University (FSU)
4 Year
Tallahassee, FL
Video Rating
Florida State University (FSU), located in Tallahassee, FL has 172 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $17,950.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 11,207 students
Tuition $6,507
#6 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 14
Nova Southeastern University
4 Year
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Video Rating
Nova Southeastern University, located in Fort Lauderdale, FL has 14 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 6,594 students
Tuition $27,660
#7 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
Jacksonville University
4 Year
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville University, located in Jacksonville, FL has 6 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 54%
Undergraduates 1,327 students
Tuition $32,620
