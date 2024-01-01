Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Communication Disorders Degree in Illinois

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communication Disorders Degree programs in Illinois. We looked at 14 programs to put our Communication Disorders Degree rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communication Disorders Degree in Illinois. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communication Disorders Degree is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communication Disorders Degree: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communication Disorders Degree in Illinois. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communication Disorders Degree undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Illinois. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communication Disorders Degree degree in Illinois.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communication Disorders Degree Majors in Illinois

What is the best university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in Illinois?

Governors State University is the best university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Governors State University earned an average of $32,925 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in Illinois?

Governors State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $10,246 to attend Governors State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in Illinois?

Northwestern University is the most expensive university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $49,047 to attend Northwestern University.

#1 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $32,925
Average Debt $19,220
Program Size 44
Governors State University
4 Year
University Park, IL
Governors State University, located in University Park, IL has 44 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $32,925.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 1,614 students
Tuition $10,246
#2 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $25,194
Average Debt $19,500
Program Size 170
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
4 Year
Champaign, IL
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), located in Champaign, IL has 170 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $25,194.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 12,243 students
Tuition $15,054
#3 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $24,421
Average Debt $21,647
Program Size 95
Northern Illinois University
4 Year
Dekalb, IL
Northern Illinois University, located in Dekalb, IL has 95 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $24,421.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 5,217 students
Tuition $14,295
#4 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $19,455
Average Debt $17,026
Program Size 139
Illinois State University
4 Year
Normal, IL
Illinois State University, located in Normal, IL has 139 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $19,455.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 5,164 students
Tuition $13,666
#5 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $20,892
Program Size 84
Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE)
4 Year
Edwardsville, IL
Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE), located in Edwardsville, IL has 84 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 3,241 students
Tuition $10,247
#6 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $19,431
Program Size 67
Elmhurst College
4 Year
Elmhurst, IL
Elmhurst College, located in Elmhurst, IL has 67 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 915 students
Tuition $34,450
#7 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 62
Augustana College
4 Year
Rock Island, IL
Augustana College, located in Rock Island, IL has 62 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 501 students
Tuition $38,466
#8 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $18,750
Program Size 56
Eastern Illinois University
4 Year
Charleston, IL
Eastern Illinois University, located in Charleston, IL has 56 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 2,354 students
Tuition $11,312
#9 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 53
Northwestern University
4 Year
Evanston, IL
Northwestern University, located in Evanston, IL has 53 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 13%
Undergraduates 7,290 students
Tuition $49,047
#10 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $22,250
Program Size 51
Saint Xavier University
4 Year
Chicago, IL
Saint Xavier University, located in Chicago, IL has 51 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 977 students
Tuition $30,920
#11 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $23,644
Program Size 49
Southern Illinois University-Carbondale
4 Year
Carbondale, IL
Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, located in Carbondale, IL has 49 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 4,409 students
Tuition $13,137
#12 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 36
Western Illinois University
4 Year
Macomb, IL
Western Illinois University, located in Macomb, IL has 36 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 2,682 students
Tuition $12,889
#13 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 14
Aurora University
4 Year
Aurora, IL
Aurora University, located in Aurora, IL has 14 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 1,757 students
Tuition $22,080
#14 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
Hebrew Theological College
4 Year
Skokie, IL
Hebrew Theological College, located in Skokie, IL has 6 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 97%
Undergraduates 31 students
Tuition $19,900
