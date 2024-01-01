Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Communication Disorders Degree in Indiana

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communication Disorders Degree programs in Indiana. We looked at 7 programs to put our Communication Disorders Degree rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communication Disorders Degree in Indiana. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communication Disorders Degree is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communication Disorders Degree: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communication Disorders Degree in Indiana. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communication Disorders Degree undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Indiana. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communication Disorders Degree degree in Indiana.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communication Disorders Degree Majors in Indiana

What is the best university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in Indiana?

Saint Mary's College is the best university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Saint Mary's College earned an average of $32,382 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in Indiana?

Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne is the cheapest university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,080 to attend Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in Indiana?

Saint Mary's College is the most expensive university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $37,400 to attend Saint Mary's College.

#1 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $32,382
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 59
Saint Mary's College
4 Year
Notre Dame, IN
Saint Mary's College, located in Notre Dame, IN has 59 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $32,382.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 372 students
Tuition $37,400
#2 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $20,984
Program Size 151
Ball State University (BSU)
4 Year
Muncie, IN
Ball State University (BSU), located in Muncie, IN has 151 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 5,208 students
Tuition $9,498
#3 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $28,236
Average Debt $20,619
Program Size 178
Indiana University-Bloomington
4 Year
Bloomington, IN
Indiana University-Bloomington, located in Bloomington, IN has 178 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $28,236.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 10,650 students
Tuition $10,388
#4 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $27,397
Average Debt $16,497
Program Size 132
Purdue University-Main Campus
4 Year
West Lafayette, IN
Purdue University-Main Campus, located in West Lafayette, IN has 132 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $27,397.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 9,732 students
Tuition $10,002
#5 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 58
Butler University
4 Year
Indianapolis, IN
Butler University, located in Indianapolis, IN has 58 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 1,204 students
Tuition $37,010
#6 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $24,591
Program Size 51
Indiana State University
4 Year
Terre Haute, IN
Indiana State University, located in Terre Haute, IN has 51 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 2,629 students
Tuition $8,580
#7 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $20,500
Program Size 42
Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne
4 Year
Fort Wayne, IN
Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne, located in Fort Wayne, IN has 42 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 1,551 students
Tuition $8,080
