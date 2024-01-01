Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Communication Disorders Degree in Louisiana

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communication Disorders Degree programs in Louisiana. We looked at 8 programs to put our Communication Disorders Degree rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communication Disorders Degree in Louisiana. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communication Disorders Degree is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communication Disorders Degree: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communication Disorders Degree in Louisiana. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communication Disorders Degree undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Louisiana. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communication Disorders Degree degree in Louisiana.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communication Disorders Degree Majors in Louisiana

What is the best university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in Louisiana?

Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College is the best university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College earned an average of $39,927 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in Louisiana?

Southeastern Louisiana University is the cheapest university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,280 to attend Southeastern Louisiana University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in Louisiana?

Xavier University of Louisiana is the most expensive university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $22,349 to attend Xavier University of Louisiana.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $39,927
Average Debt $19,399
Program Size 166
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
4 Year
Baton Rouge, LA
Video Rating
N/A
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College, located in Baton Rouge, LA has 166 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $39,927.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 6,518 students
Tuition $9,714
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $32,391
Average Debt $43,000
Program Size 38
Southern University and A & M College
4 Year
Baton Rouge, LA
Southern University and A & M College, located in Baton Rouge, LA has 38 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $32,391.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 1,048 students
Tuition $7,346
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $30,771
Average Debt $19,286
Program Size 63
Southeastern Louisiana University
4 Year
Hammond, LA
Video Rating
Southeastern Louisiana University, located in Hammond, LA has 63 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $30,771.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 2,058 students
Tuition $7,280
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $25,194
Average Debt $23,250
Program Size 120
University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL)
4 Year
Lafayette, LA
Video Rating
University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL), located in Lafayette, LA has 120 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $25,194.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 3,470 students
Tuition $8,256
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $16,444
Program Size 72
Louisiana Tech University
4 Year
Ruston, LA
Video Rating
N/A
Louisiana Tech University, located in Ruston, LA has 72 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 1,765 students
Tuition $8,854
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 47
University of Louisiana at Monroe
4 Year
Monroe, LA
University of Louisiana at Monroe, located in Monroe, LA has 47 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 1,503 students
Tuition $7,658
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
Nicholls State University
4 Year
Thibodaux, LA
Nicholls State University, located in Thibodaux, LA has 15 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 90%
Undergraduates 1,074 students
Tuition $7,348
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 8
Xavier University of Louisiana
4 Year
New Orleans, LA
Xavier University of Louisiana, located in New Orleans, LA has 8 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 517 students
Tuition $22,349
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Communication Disorders Degree Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved