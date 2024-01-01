Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Communication Disorders Degree in Mississippi

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communication Disorders Degree programs in Mississippi. We looked at 5 programs to put our Communication Disorders Degree rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communication Disorders Degree in Mississippi. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communication Disorders Degree is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communication Disorders Degree: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communication Disorders Degree in Mississippi. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communication Disorders Degree undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Mississippi. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communication Disorders Degree degree in Mississippi.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communication Disorders Degree Majors in Mississippi

What is the best university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in Mississippi?

University of Mississippi (UM) is the best university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Mississippi (UM) earned an average of $25,658 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in Mississippi?

Mississippi University for Women is the cheapest university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,781 to attend Mississippi University for Women.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in Mississippi?

University of Mississippi (UM) is the most expensive university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,444 to attend University of Mississippi (UM).

#1 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $25,658
Average Debt $22,647
Program Size 255
University of Mississippi (UM)
4 Year
University, MS
University of Mississippi (UM), located in University, MS has 255 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $25,658.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 5,660 students
Tuition $7,444
#2 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $24,201
Average Debt $20,202
Program Size 100
University of Southern Mississippi
4 Year
Hattiesburg, MS
University of Southern Mississippi, located in Hattiesburg, MS has 100 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $24,201.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 3,237 students
Tuition $7,334
#3 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $21,234
Average Debt $31,000
Program Size 32
Jackson State University
4 Year
Jackson, MS
Jackson State University, located in Jackson, MS has 32 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $21,234.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 1,424 students
Tuition $6,886
#4 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $19,455
Average Debt $12,133
Program Size 42
Mississippi University for Women
4 Year
Columbus, MS
Mississippi University for Women, located in Columbus, MS has 42 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $19,455.
Acceptance Rate 96%
Undergraduates 841 students
Tuition $5,781
#5 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
Delta State University
4 Year
Cleveland, MS
Delta State University, located in Cleveland, MS has 22 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 87%
Undergraduates 811 students
Tuition $6,112
