2024 Best Colleges for Communication Disorders Degree in New York

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communication Disorders Degree programs in New York. We looked at 26 programs to put our Communication Disorders Degree rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communication Disorders Degree in New York. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communication Disorders Degree is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communication Disorders Degree: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communication Disorders Degree in New York. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communication Disorders Degree undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in New York. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communication Disorders Degree degree in New York.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communication Disorders Degree Majors in New York

What is the best university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in New York?

CUNY Lehman College is the best university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on earnings data. On average, graduates from CUNY Lehman College earned an average of $35,327 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in New York?

CUNY City College is the cheapest university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,689 to attend CUNY City College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in New York?

New York University (NYU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $47,750 to attend New York University (NYU).

#1 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $35,327
Average Debt $12,195
Program Size 203
CUNY Lehman College
4 Year
Bronx, NY
CUNY Lehman College, located in Bronx, NY has 203 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $35,327.
Acceptance Rate 30%
Undergraduates 2,804 students
Tuition $6,760
#2 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $34,704
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 36
Molloy College
4 Year
Rockville Centre, NY
Molloy College, located in Rockville Centre, NY has 36 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $34,704.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 1,197 students
Tuition $28,030
#3 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $26,500
Program Size 61
The College of Saint Rose
4 Year
Albany, NY
The College of Saint Rose, located in Albany, NY has 61 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 1,044 students
Tuition $29,826
#4 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $28,381
Average Debt $20,160
Program Size 162
State University of New York at New Paltz
4 Year
New Paltz, NY
State University of New York at New Paltz, located in New Paltz, NY has 162 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $28,381.
Acceptance Rate 42%
Undergraduates 2,237 students
Tuition $7,737
#5 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $27,874
Average Debt $22,604
Program Size 59
SUNY College at Plattsburgh
4 Year
Plattsburgh, NY
SUNY College at Plattsburgh, located in Plattsburgh, NY has 59 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $27,874.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 1,393 students
Tuition $7,850
#6 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $27,823
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 55
Nazareth College
4 Year
Rochester, NY
Nazareth College, located in Rochester, NY has 55 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $27,823.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 809 students
Tuition $31,745
#7 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $26,570
Average Debt $23,506
Program Size 89
Iona College
4 Year
New Rochelle, NY
Iona College, located in New Rochelle, NY has 89 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $26,570.
Acceptance Rate 91%
Undergraduates 1,095 students
Tuition $35,324
#8 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $24,615
Average Debt $20,984
Program Size 120
SUNY Cortland
4 Year
Cortland, NY
SUNY Cortland, located in Cortland, NY has 120 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $24,615.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 1,826 students
Tuition $8,050
#9 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $24,421
Average Debt $13,765
Program Size 137
CUNY Queens College
4 Year
Queens, NY
CUNY Queens College, located in Queens, NY has 137 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $24,421.
Acceptance Rate 40%
Undergraduates 3,845 students
Tuition $6,938
#10 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $24,201
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 35
LIU Post
4 Year
Brookville, NY
LIU Post, located in Brookville, NY has 35 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $24,201.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 1,603 students
Tuition $35,546
#11 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $24,201
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 11
LIU Brooklyn
4 Year
Brooklyn, NY
LIU Brooklyn, located in Brooklyn, NY has 11 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $24,201.
Acceptance Rate 91%
Undergraduates 2,335 students
Tuition $35,546
#12 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $23,579
Average Debt $26,500
Program Size 56
Syracuse University (SU)
4 Year
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse University (SU), located in Syracuse, NY has 56 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $23,579.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 6,009 students
Tuition $43,318
#13 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $22,920
Average Debt $19,051
Program Size 125
University at Buffalo (UB)
4 Year
Buffalo, NY
University at Buffalo (UB), located in Buffalo, NY has 125 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $22,920.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 7,888 students
Tuition $9,381
#14 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $21,166
Average Debt $12,378
Program Size 171
CUNY Brooklyn College
4 Year
Brooklyn, NY
CUNY Brooklyn College , located in Brooklyn, NY has 171 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $21,166.
Acceptance Rate 37%
Undergraduates 3,731 students
Tuition $6,838
#15 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $20,140
Average Debt $26,753
Program Size 126
St John's University-New York (SJU)
4 Year
Queens, NY
St John's University-New York (SJU), located in Queens, NY has 126 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $20,140.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 3,859 students
Tuition $38,680
