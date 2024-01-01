Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Communication Disorders Degree in North Carolina

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communication Disorders Degree programs in North Carolina. We looked at 5 programs to put our Communication Disorders Degree rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communication Disorders Degree in North Carolina. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communication Disorders Degree is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communication Disorders Degree: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communication Disorders Degree in North Carolina. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communication Disorders Degree undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in North Carolina. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communication Disorders Degree degree in North Carolina.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communication Disorders Degree Majors in North Carolina

What is the best university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in North Carolina?

Western Carolina University is the best university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Western Carolina University earned an average of $22,710 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in North Carolina?

East Carolina University is the cheapest university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,580 to attend East Carolina University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in North Carolina?

Shaw University is the most expensive university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $16,580 to attend Shaw University.

#1 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $22,710
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 63
Western Carolina University
4 Year
Cullowhee, NC
Western Carolina University, located in Cullowhee, NC has 63 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $22,710.
Acceptance Rate 40%
Undergraduates 2,557 students
Tuition $6,623
#2 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $21,964
Average Debt $25,838
Program Size 56
East Carolina University
4 Year
Greenville, NC
East Carolina University, located in Greenville, NC has 56 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $21,964.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 6,195 students
Tuition $6,580
#3 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $21,234
Average Debt $19,109
Program Size 119
Appalachian State University
4 Year
Boone, NC
Appalachian State University, located in Boone, NC has 119 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $21,234.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 4,541 students
Tuition $6,852
#4 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $17,717
Average Debt $19,205
Program Size 72
University of North Carolina at Greensboro
4 Year
Greensboro, NC
University of North Carolina at Greensboro, located in Greensboro, NC has 72 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $17,717.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 4,086 students
Tuition $6,745
#5 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 8
Shaw University
4 Year
Raleigh, NC
Shaw University, located in Raleigh, NC has 8 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 207 students
Tuition $16,580
