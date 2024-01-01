We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communication Disorders Degree programs in North Dakota. We looked at 3 programs to put our Communication Disorders Degree rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communication Disorders Degree in North Dakota. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communication Disorders Degree is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communication Disorders Degree: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communication Disorders Degree in North Dakota. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communication Disorders Degree undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in North Dakota. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communication Disorders Degree degree in North Dakota.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communication Disorders Degree Majors in North Dakota

What is the best university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in North Dakota?

University of Mary is the best university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Mary earned an average of N/A 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in North Dakota?

Minot State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,390 to attend Minot State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in North Dakota?

University of Mary is the most expensive university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $16,685 to attend University of Mary.