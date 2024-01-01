Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Communication Disorders Degree in Ohio

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communication Disorders Degree programs in Ohio. We looked at 12 programs to put our Communication Disorders Degree rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communication Disorders Degree in Ohio. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communication Disorders Degree is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communication Disorders Degree: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communication Disorders Degree in Ohio. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communication Disorders Degree undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Ohio. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communication Disorders Degree degree in Ohio.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communication Disorders Degree Majors in Ohio

What is the best university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in Ohio?

Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) is the best university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) earned an average of $29,141 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in Ohio?

Cleveland State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,696 to attend Cleveland State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in Ohio?

The College of Wooster is the most expensive university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $44,950 to attend The College of Wooster.

#1 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $29,141
Average Debt $22,040
Program Size 188
Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU)
4 Year
Columbus, OH
Video Rating
Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU), located in Columbus, OH has 188 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $29,141.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 15,025 students
Tuition $10,037
#2 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $29,141
Average Debt $22,040
Program Size 188
Ohio State University-Main Campus
4 Year
Columbus, OH
Ohio State University-Main Campus, located in Columbus, OH has 188 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $29,141.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 15,025 students
Tuition N/A
#3 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $28,598
Average Debt $24,499
Program Size 130
Ohio University-Main Campus (OU)
4 Year
Athens, OH
Video Rating
Ohio University-Main Campus (OU), located in Athens, OH has 130 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $28,598.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 8,654 students
Tuition $11,548
#4 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $28,598
Average Debt $22,132
Program Size 65
University of Akron Main Campus
4 Year
Akron, OH
Video Rating
University of Akron Main Campus, located in Akron, OH has 65 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $28,598.
Acceptance Rate 97%
Undergraduates 4,391 students
Tuition $10,509
#5 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $25,194
Average Debt $21,100
Program Size 127
Kent State University at Kent (KSU)
4 Year
Kent, OH
Video Rating
Kent State University at Kent (KSU), located in Kent, OH has 127 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $25,194.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 7,769 students
Tuition $10,012
#6 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $24,035
Average Debt $19,856
Program Size 85
Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU)
4 Year
Bowling Green, OH
Video Rating
Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU), located in Bowling Green, OH has 85 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $24,035.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 3,877 students
Tuition $10,796
#7 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $12,644
Average Debt $21,731
Program Size 118
University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC)
4 Year
Cincinnati, OH
Video Rating
University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC), located in Cincinnati, OH has 118 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $12,644.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 9,114 students
Tuition $11,000
#8 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 122
Miami University-Oxford
4 Year
Oxford, OH
Video Rating
Miami University-Oxford , located in Oxford, OH has 122 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 4,623 students
Tuition $14,287
#9 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $17,813
Program Size 60
Cleveland State University
4 Year
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland State University, located in Cleveland, OH has 60 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 4,044 students
Tuition $9,696
#10 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 29
Baldwin Wallace University
4 Year
Berea, OH
Baldwin Wallace University, located in Berea, OH has 29 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 1,011 students
Tuition $29,908
#11 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 20
The College of Wooster
4 Year
Wooster, OH
Video Rating
The College of Wooster, located in Wooster, OH has 20 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 472 students
Tuition $44,950
#12 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
Case Western Reserve University (CWRU)
4 Year
Cleveland, OH
Video Rating
Case Western Reserve University (CWRU), located in Cleveland, OH has 15 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 36%
Undergraduates 3,286 students
Tuition $44,560
