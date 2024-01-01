Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Communication Disorders Degree in Pennsylvania

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communication Disorders Degree programs in Pennsylvania. We looked at 18 programs to put our Communication Disorders Degree rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communication Disorders Degree in Pennsylvania. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communication Disorders Degree is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communication Disorders Degree: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communication Disorders Degree in Pennsylvania. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communication Disorders Degree undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Pennsylvania. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communication Disorders Degree degree in Pennsylvania.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communication Disorders Degree Majors in Pennsylvania

What is the best university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in Pennsylvania?

Clarion University of Pennsylvania is the best university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Clarion University of Pennsylvania earned an average of $31,839 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in Pennsylvania?

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania is the cheapest university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,326 to attend Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania .

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in Pennsylvania?

La Salle University is the most expensive university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $41,100 to attend La Salle University.

#1 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $31,839
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 145
Clarion University of Pennsylvania
4 Year
Clarion, PA
Clarion University of Pennsylvania, located in Clarion, PA has 145 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $31,839.
Acceptance Rate 96%
Undergraduates 1,207 students
Tuition $10,190
#2 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $28,598
Average Debt $21,323
Program Size 155
Temple University (TU)
4 Year
Philadelphia, PA
Temple University (TU), located in Philadelphia, PA has 155 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $28,598.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 9,095 students
Tuition $15,188
#3 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $27,488
Average Debt $21,834
Program Size 139
University of Pittsburgh
4 Year
Pittsburgh, PA
University of Pittsburgh, located in Pittsburgh, PA has 139 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $27,488.
Acceptance Rate 54%
Undergraduates 7,712 students
Tuition $18,192
#4 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $27,488
Average Debt $21,834
Program Size 139
University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus
4 Year
Pittsburgh, PA
University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus, located in Pittsburgh, PA has 139 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $27,488.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 7,712 students
Tuition N/A
#5 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $25,525
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 71
Edinboro University of Pennsylvania
4 Year
Edinboro, PA
Edinboro University of Pennsylvania, located in Edinboro, PA has 71 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $25,525.
Acceptance Rate 96%
Undergraduates 1,349 students
Tuition $9,536
#6 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $24,562
Average Debt $23,633
Program Size 325
Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus
4 Year
University Park, PA
Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus, located in University Park, PA has 325 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $24,562.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 12,622 students
Tuition N/A
#7 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $24,562
Average Debt $23,633
Program Size 325
Penn State University (PSU)
4 Year
University Park, PA
Penn State University (PSU), located in University Park, PA has 325 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $24,562.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 12,622 students
Tuition $17,514
#8 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $24,562
Average Debt $23,633
Program Size 1
Pennsylvania State University-World Campus
4 Year
University Park, PA
Pennsylvania State University-World Campus, located in University Park, PA has 1 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $24,562.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 2,533 students
Tuition $13,516
#9 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $22,824
Average Debt $25,500
Program Size 72
California University of Pennsylvania
4 Year
California, PA
California University of Pennsylvania, located in California, PA has 72 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $22,824.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 2,442 students
Tuition $9,936
#10 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $22,192
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 186
West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU)
4 Year
West Chester, PA
West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU), located in West Chester, PA has 186 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $22,192.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 4,107 students
Tuition $9,462
#11 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $12,692
Average Debt $23,939
Program Size 88
East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania
4 Year
East Stroudsburg, PA
East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania, located in East Stroudsburg, PA has 88 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $12,692.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 1,489 students
Tuition $9,684
#12 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $22,448
Program Size 110
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania
4 Year
Bloomsburg, PA
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania , located in Bloomsburg, PA has 110 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 2,046 students
Tuition $9,326
#13 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 54
Duquesne University
4 Year
Pittsburgh, PA
Duquesne University, located in Pittsburgh, PA has 54 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 2,644 students
Tuition $33,778
#14 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 52
La Salle University
4 Year
Philadelphia, PA
La Salle University, located in Philadelphia, PA has 52 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 1,402 students
Tuition $41,100
#15 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 47
Marywood University
4 Year
Scranton, PA
Marywood University, located in Scranton, PA has 47 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 913 students
Tuition $32,692
