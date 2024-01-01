Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Communication Disorders Degree in Washington

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communication Disorders Degree programs in Washington. We looked at 4 programs to put our Communication Disorders Degree rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communication Disorders Degree in Washington. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communication Disorders Degree is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communication Disorders Degree: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communication Disorders Degree in Washington. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communication Disorders Degree undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Washington. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communication Disorders Degree degree in Washington.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communication Disorders Degree Majors in Washington

What is the best university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in Washington?

University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) is the best university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) earned an average of $28,960 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in Washington?

Eastern Washington University is the cheapest university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,866 to attend Eastern Washington University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in Washington?

Washington State University (WSU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $11,967 to attend Washington State University (WSU).

#1 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $28,960
Average Debt $11,663
Program Size 129
University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
4 Year
Seattle, WA
Video Rating
University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW), located in Seattle, WA has 129 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $28,960.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 12,671 students
Tuition $11,839
#2 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $27,765
Average Debt $18,500
Program Size 45
Eastern Washington University
4 Year
Cheney, WA
Eastern Washington University, located in Cheney, WA has 45 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $27,765.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 2,626 students
Tuition $7,866
#3 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $26,353
Average Debt $17,098
Program Size 93
Western Washington University
4 Year
Bellingham, WA
Western Washington University, located in Bellingham, WA has 93 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $26,353.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 3,673 students
Tuition $8,611
#4 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $19,118
Program Size 49
Washington State University (WSU)
4 Year
Pullman, WA
Video Rating
Washington State University (WSU), located in Pullman, WA has 49 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 7,038 students
Tuition $11,967
